Compuflex Announces BranchWare Support for Laurel's Z1 Teller Cash Recycler

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Compuflex Corporation is pleased to announce that BranchWare, our soft integration software for the financial industry, is certified for use with the Z1 Teller Cash Recycler by Laurel Bank Machines Co., Ltd.

BranchWare provides a quick and affordable way to connect a cash recycler to your existing teller application by automatically extracting pertinent information from the withdrawal screens and inserting it into deposit screens using a state-of-the-art screen management engine.

The Z1 counts up to seven notes per second, with an input pocket capacity of 300 notes, an output pocket capacity of 200 notes, and a self-auditing and escrow feature of 500 notes. The Z1 can be interfaced via ethernet and has several options such as, input pocket shutter, output pocket shutter, customer display, collection cassette function, security safe sensor, and anchor bolts.

Compuflex's COO, Mark Farrelly, shares his thoughts on this collaboration "Compuflex is pleased to have been selected by Laurel to provide the first middleware connectivity solution for this device. Our renowned BranchWare, with its soft integration capabilities and intuitive functionality, provides a seamless approach to manage the Z1. With its audit and overflow cassette features, the Z1 unit should find ready acceptance in today's marketplace."

Ellsworth Systems President & CEO, Jeff Walker, offers "Ellsworth Systems is honored to have been selected by Laurel as its sole distributor of the Z1 into the U.S. market, while at the same time partnering with Compuflex with their unique BranchWare software. The Z1's great look, size, and feature-rich qualities, at such a unique price point, allows it to be a true market disrupter into the U.S. marketplace. Ellsworth's team of service professionals is well trained and understands the installation and complete service of Laurel's Z1 teller cash recycler."

About Compuflex

The Compuflex Corporation is a privately-owned cash handling solutions provider, that has been successfully providing cash handling software since 1983. Its core business focus is on developing tools for financial, retail, and gaming markets both nationally and internationally. Compuflex continuously demonstrates its commitment to the cash handling industry through customized solution design, unparalleled customer support, in-house and on-site training programs, and solid warranties.

About Laurel

Laurel Bank Machines Co., Ltd. is a Japan based manufacturer of cash handling equipment that has provided quality products to the world market since 1946.

