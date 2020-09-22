Compuflex's BranchWare Now Supports CLS Coin Recycler by CPI

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Compuflex Corporation's BranchWare now supports the CLS coin recycler by Crane Payment Innovations. BranchWare provides a quick and efficient way to connect a cash and coin recycler to your existing teller application by automatically extracting pertinent information from the withdrawal screens and inserting it into deposit screens using a state-of-the-art screen management engine that utilizes robotic process automation (RPA). This provides users with an integrated feel by allowing transactions to be performed with the push of a button.

The CLS coin recycler, noted for its high-speed coin handling capabilities and compact dimensions, provides efficient and accurate coin management. The CLS can validate 10 coins per second and sort them into eight separate denominations. Supporting most of the world's currencies, the CLS accelerates customer throughput while maximizing uptime in a fully enclosed, dual-locking system to secure coins.

"We expect many financial institutions and retailers to find the addition of a coin recycler to be very beneficial - making BranchWare even more attractive," says Mark Farrelly, Chief Operating Officer of Compuflex.

"Automating coin deposits can save banks up to 400 hours per year of teller labor. Embedding a coin recycler such as the CLS simplifies coin transactions for tellers, enabling them to focus on what matters most - delivering excellent customer service. Together, CPI and Compuflex are working to ensure that financial institutions have the solutions and expertise they need to adapt in the ever-changing technology landscape," says Ray Picard, Sr. Sales Manager of CPI.

About Compuflex

The Compuflex Corporation is an independent, privately-owned, cash handling solutions provider, that has been successfully providing cash handling software since 1983. Its core business focus is on developing tools for financial, retail, and gaming markets both nationally and internationally. Compuflex continuously demonstrate its commitment to the cash handling industry through customized solution design, unparalleled customer support, in-house and on-site training programs, and solid warranties.

About CPI

Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) provides a full range of intelligent payment technologies and payment solutions that deliver industry-leading accountability, reliability, and security to customers globally. Serving the banking, transport, gaming, vending, retail, and kiosk industries, CPI is responsible for one of the world's installed bases of payment systems.

SOURCE The Compuflex Corporation

Related Links

https://compuflexcorp.com

