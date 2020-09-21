Compuflex's BranchWare Now Supports the New CIMA AST9000

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Compuflex Corporation is pleased to announce that BranchWare is now certified for use with CIMA's AST9000. This device is the newest addition to the CIMA family of cash recyclers which are all supported by Compuflex. The AST9000 is the most advanced TCR in its popular family of products in the retail banking industry.

BranchWare provides a quick and affordable way to connect a cash recycler to your existing teller application by automatically extracting pertinent information from the withdrawal screens and inserting it into deposit screens using a state-of-the-art screen management engine.

"We are very excited that Compuflex worked with our engineering team in Italy to integrate the AST9000 into their BranchWare platform. Our distribution partners can take the AST9000 to market and immediately implement the unit in banking environments that utilize BranchWare," says Vik Devjee, Vice President of CIMA Cash Handling America, Inc.

Mark Farrelly, Chief Operating Officer of Compuflex, states, "We are pleased that the Compuflex and CIMA teams collaborated to ensure BranchWare, our flagship soft integration solution already used by hundreds of banks, credit unions and retailers, supports all features of the AST9000. The combined solution brings exceptional value to end-users looking to automate and optimize their cash processes quickly. Having worked with CIMA devices for more than a decade, we understand the quality of their product and their reputation in the cash automation industry. Compuflex is excited for the launch of BranchWare for the AST9000 and is looking forward to continuing to work closely with CIMA and their resellers."

About Compuflex

The Compuflex Corporation is an independent, privately-owned, cash handling solutions provider, that has been successfully providing cash handling software since 1983. Its core business focus is on developing tools for financial, retail, and gaming markets both nationally and internationally. Compuflex continuously demonstrate its commitment to the cash handling industry through customized solution design, unparalleled customer support, in-house and on-site training programs, and solid warranties.

About CIMA

CIMA Cash Handling America Inc. is the wholly owned US subsidiary of CIMA SpA. (Italy). CIMA is a global manufacturer of cash handling solutions that help businesses significantly reduce the cost of managing cash. We supply a broad range of smart safes, back office / front of store recycling systems and software to businesses across Banking / Financial Institutions, Retail, Hospitality and Gaming.

