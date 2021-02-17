CompuGain Achieves AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon Lambda

CompuGain is elated to achieve AWS Lambda serverless partnership- Technology Leader, Ravindra Babu Alla Tweet this

Ravindra Babu Alla, Technology Leader, CompuGain, stated, "Our Industry-leading AWS serverless strategy & expertise coupled with frictionless delivery uniquely positions us to successfully solution and deliver to realize client business goals at a rapid pace."

"CompuGain is thrilled to be part of the AWS Lambda Service Delivery Program. CompuGain was able to accelerate customer's enterprise product vision with advanced AWS serverless first approach, thereby helping to achieve their NEXT faster," added Manju Naglapur, VP Consulting Services, CompuGain.

CompuGain has an extensive relationship with AWS to help businesses achieve their goals by leveraging the serverless capabilities of AWS Lambda. CompuGain's architecture with AWS Lambda was built on five pillars of Operational excellence – security, reliability, performance, efficiency, and cost optimization. CompuGain's certified experts help companies achieve agility and save high costs, helping achieve zero administration to run code for virtually any type of application or backend service. AWS certified CompuGain as an AWS Lambda Service Delivery Partner based on the breadth and complexity of the serverless solutions the company has delivered for customers.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from start-ups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services, such as AWS Lambda.

About CompuGain

CompuGain is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner. CompuGain has partnered with more than 35 Fortune 1000 Companies with highly regulated environments, delivering 1500+ projects till date. We are a team of 400+ certified Solution Architects and engineers providing Consultation and Implementation expertise in Modern Application Delivery, Data Services, Microservices, and Digital Transformation to achieve the next faster!

Contact:



Sonia Chawla

[email protected]

571-292-3360

SOURCE CompuGain

Related Links

https://compugain.com/

