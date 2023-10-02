Compugen Expands Intellectual Property with New Japanese Patent for the Triple Combination of any Anti-PVRIG, TIGIT and PD-1 Antibody for the Treatment of Cancer

HOLON, Israel, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced that the Japanese Patent Office has granted Compugen a patent for treating cancer with a triple combination of any anti- PVRIG antibody with any anti-TIGIT and anti-PD-1 antibody.

Japanese patent No. JP7348072B2, titled "Triple Combination Antibodies Therapies" augments previously issued patent in Japan by expanding and protecting Compugen's differentiated and leading triple blockade of the DNAM-1 axis with any anti-PVRIG in combination with any anti-TIGIT and anti-PD-1 antibody.

"We are delighted to strengthen our patent portfolio supporting our leadership in blocking three pathways of the DNAM-1 axis, PVRIG, TIGIT and PD-1", said Anat Cohen-Dayag, Ph.D., President, and Chief Executive Officer of Compugen. "Addressing resistance to immunotherapy is a substantial unmet medical need and we are executing on a differentiated clinical strategy to evaluate the benefit of our chemotherapy free, triple immunotherapy combination of COM701, COM902 and pembrolizumab to treat patients with cancer."

Japanese patent No. JP7348072B2 is expected to expire no earlier than June 2038.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Compugen also has a clinical stage partnered program, rilvegostomig (previously AZD2936), a PD-1/TIGIT bi-specific derived from COM902, in Phase 2 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific antibodies. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance. The most advanced program, COM503 is in IND enabling studies. COM503 is a potential first-in-class, high affinity antibody which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18, thereby freeing natural IL-18 to inhibit cancer growth in the tumor microenvironment. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

