Compugen Opens Eastern Canada Technology Centre in Montreal, Continuing Decades-Long Canadian Growth Story

For decades, Compugen has been the trusted Technology Ally working quietly behind the scenes to power the technology Canadians rely on every day. With the opening of its new Montreal facility, the company steps further into the spotlight, underscoring its role as a backbone of Canadian business continuity and innovation while maximizing its capacity to support organizations with seamless IT asset management, configuration, and technology deployment.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Inc., Canada's largest privately-owned and operated IT services provider is thrilled to announce the inauguration of its Eastern Canada Technology Centre in Montreal, the latest milestone in a 44-year history of Canadian growth, investment, acquisitions, and innovation.

This significant investment from one of Canada's largest, privately owned IT solution providers builds on Compugen's existing reputation as the country's most trusted Technology Ally, offering both extensive national reach and strong local presence across countless industries, including critical ones like healthcare, retail, finance, education, and government.

With more than 1,800 employees across 10 offices nationwide, Compugen currently serves 93 per cent of Canadians within an hour of a service point; helping clients prevent downtime, protect sensitive data, and adapt to evolving technology needs.

"When I started Compugen, technology mostly sat quietly in the background; managing payroll, streamlining documents, or maybe supporting factory floors. Today, every organisation is a technology organisation, and that has dramatically transformed the role we play. Much like a family doctor, our value as a Technology Ally comes from building long-term trust. We know our customers' history, we understand their ambitions, we're there when things don't go as planned, and we're continuously looking for ways to create value. This new Technology Centre is doing just that; creating value, simplifying our clients' lives and evolving alongside their growing needs." –Harry Zarek, President + Founder at Compugen Inc.

With more than 35,000 square feet of integration, storage, and logistics capacity, the new Montréal facility significantly expands Compugen's ability to serve Eastern Canada. In total, the company now operates over 100,000 square feet across three dedicated facilities nationwide. This unique scale and infrastructure allow the company to deliver the full IT lifecycle: monthly managed services, 24-hour IT support, sustainable asset management, connected work environments, unified hybrid cloud solutions, and evolving network and security strategies.

"As a culture, we measure success by the success of our customers. Their goals become our goals, and their risk becomes our shared responsibility. That spirit of collective achievement is what drives our teams to go beyond a line in a contract—to anticipate needs, solve problems before they surface, and celebrate outcomes together." —Stéphan Wener, Chief Customer Experience Officer + Eastern Canada VP at Compugen

By investing in people, facilities, and partnerships, Compugen continues to expand the realm of possibility and growth for thousands of Canadian leaders, helping them dream, design, and deliver on their vision as they navigate an increasingly complex IT ecosystem where technology can be both a challenge and an opportunity.

The new Eastern Canada Technology Centre is located at the following address:

8570 Boulevard du Golf

Montréal (Anjou) QC, H1J 3A1

About Compugen Inc.

As Canada's largest privately-owned and operated IT services provider, we help organizations realize new possibilities. To innovate industries, transform businesses, connect communities, and drive meaningful change, we must think bigger, reach broader, and act bolder. Through knowledge, curiosity, and collaboration, Compugen helps organizations deliver experience by design. This is what it means to be human-centered and technology-enabled. Get an ally in your technology journey. Visit www.compugen.com to start now.

