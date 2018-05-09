Compugen Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

"Key developments in the first quarter of 2018 support Compugen's position as a leader in predictive discovery of new drug targets, and as an emerging clinical-stage immuno-oncology therapeutics company," said Anat Cohen-Dayag, Ph.D., President and CEO of Compugen. "In late March, we filed an IND application for COM701, our leading first-in-class immuno-oncology therapeutic program targeting PVRIG. The FDA informed us that the IND application review can be completed once we provide additional information regarding COM701's assay method at a lower recommended starting dose. We have already initiated activities to provide the information to the Agency, and do not anticipate that this will impact our timelines and overall clinical plans."

"Preclinical data suggest that our PVRIG inhibitor may trigger an anti-tumor immune response alone and in combination with TIGIT and/or PD-1 inhibitors in many cancers. As COM701 is the first clinical antibody candidate targeting PVRIG to be available for testing dual and triple combinations with TIGIT and PD-1 inhibitors, we believe it places Compugen in a unique position and gives us a competitive edge in the immuno-oncology space."

"In the first quarter of the year, we also entered into a license agreement with MedImmune, the global biologics research and development arm of AstraZeneca. With this agreement we monetized one of our pipeline assets, in applications where we do not have existing development plans, to provide capital to support our ongoing development programs."

"In light of Bayer's announcement that they plan to begin first-in-human trials for their ILDR2 antibody, we expect that two first-in-class immuno-oncology programs based on our discoveries will be in the clinic in 2018. Advancing a program from computer prediction to IND filing is a tremendous achievement, and we are excited about the potential for these programs to provide meaningful benefit to cancer patients in need," concluded Dr. Cohen-Dayag.

Recent highlights:

Submitted IND application for COM701, a novel first-in-class therapeutic antibody targeting PVRIG.

Bayer presented preclinical data on BAY 1905254, its therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, at the annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research held in April 2018 and announced its plans to advance the program to clinical trial in 2018.

Entered into a license agreement with MedImmune, the global biologics research and development arm of AstraZeneca, to enable the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products based on one of Compugen's pipeline programs.

Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were $10 million, compared with $0 in the comparable period of 2017. The revenues for the quarter reflect the upfront payment of $10 million from the license agreement with MedImmune.

R&D expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, were $7.1 million, compared with $6.7 million for the comparable period in 2017. The increase in R&D expenses continues to reflect preclinical development activities, including those supporting the IND filing for COM701, as well as expenses associated with clinical-related activities in preparation for the Phase 1 trial expected to begin later in 2018.

Net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $0.1 million, or $0 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $8.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the comparable period of 2017.

As of March 31, 2018, cash, cash related accounts, short-term and long-term bank deposits totaled $20.5 million, not including the $10 million payment from MedImmune received after the quarter end, compared with $30.4 million at December 31, 2017. The Company has no debt.

(Tables to follow)

COMPUGEN LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for share and per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

Unaudited

Unaudited







Revenues 10,000

- Cost of revenues 350

- Gross profit 9,650

-







Operating expenses





Research and development expenses, net 7,068

6,730 Marketing and business development expenses 378

326 General and administrative expenses 2,089

1,727 Total operating expenses 9,535

8,783







Operating income (loss) 115

(8,783) Financing and other income (expenses), net (11)

76 Net income (loss) 104

(8,707)







Basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share 0.00

(0.17) Weighted average number of ordinary shares

used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 51,782,470

51,131,534 Weighted average number of ordinary shares

used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 51,975,785

51,131,534

COMPUGEN LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DATA (U.S. dollars, in thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

Unaudited

Audited ASSETS













Current assets





Cash, cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits

and restricted cash 20,531

30,438 Trade Receivable 10,000



Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,451

741 Total current assets 31,982

31,179







Non-current assets





Long-term prepaid expenses 109

110 Severance pay fund 2,703

2,810 Property and equipment, net 4,274

4,647 Total non-current assets 7,086

7,567







Total assets 39,068

38,746







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities





Other account payables, accrued expenses

and trade payables 5,508

6,194 Total current liabilities 5,508

6,194







Non-current liabilities





Accrued severance pay 3,155

3,255 Total non-current liabilities 3,155

3,255







Total shareholders' equity 30,405

29,297 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 39,068

38,746

