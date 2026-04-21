Compugen Systems Inc. Establishes New Headquarters in Syracuse, NY, Launches Refreshed Brand Identity, and Amplifies North American IT Capabilities

Company Unveils New "Service is Our Craft" Tagline to Reflect Mission, Maturity, and Market Differentiation

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Systems Inc. is proud to announce the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Syracuse, NY, the launch of a refreshed brand identity anchored by the new positioning statement "Service is Our Craft," and the addition of new sales talent to support continued growth throughout the northeastern US. The announcements signal a pivotal next chapter for the company, which has served clients across more than 35 states since its founding in 2014.

Michael Kelly joins Compugen Systems Inc. as a Client Advisor serving Syracuse and the Northeast.

The new headquarters, located at 126 North Salina Street, Suite 404, Syracuse, NY 13202, establishes a permanent presence in one of the Northeast's most active technology and business corridors. The move reflects Compugen Systems' deepening commitment to bringing local, personalized service to clients across the region, pairing the responsiveness of a regional partner with the scale and capabilities of a multi-national provider.

"Service has always been the foundation of this business. It's how we choose to show up every day. The work we've done to clarify our identity reflects a company that has 'grown up'. We're more deliberate in how we serve, more consistent in how we deliver, and well equipped to support clients across North America, creating a truly borderless IT experience. We apply our craft in a way that makes technology work better for the people who rely on it."



—Harry Zarek | President, Compugen Systems Inc.

Alongside the headquarters announcement, Compugen Systems is unveiling a refreshed brand identity centered on three core values: Service is Our Craft, People are Our Purpose, Reliability is Our Reputation. The refreshed brand identity reflects the company's growth and evolution into a service-centered technology partner — one where, as the company puts it, intellect and excellence intersect to make technology work for people. With 41 employees and a growing portfolio of managed, professional, field, and advisory services, Compugen Systems is on a mission to craft experiences that feel intuitive, purposeful, and personal; a differentiator for an IT provider in a market that too often prioritizes systems over support and products over people.

Backed by Scale, Built for North America

As the US headquarters for the broader Compugen Group of Companies, Compugen Systems Inc. is backed by the strength of its parent company, Compugen Inc., Canada's largest privately owned Technology Ally. This alliance positions Compugen Systems to deliver a truly unified North American experience for organizations operating across multiple locations and geographies.

Customers benefit from a single partner with the scale, structure, and expertise to deliver consistently across borders, supported by one agreement, a dedicated account team, USD billing options, and access to on-the-ground US technicians for faster delivery, local installation, and simplified procurement. The result is a more connected, efficient IT experience that removes the traditional complexity of managing technology across the US and Canada.

Expanding the Syracuse Team to Support Growth

To drive regional growth and strengthen client relationships in the Northeast, Compugen Systems has also welcomed a new sales professional to its Syracuse team. Michael Kelly joins as a Client Advisor, bringing nearly two decades of experience supporting enterprise organizations with their IT infrastructure and lifecycle strategies. In his role, he will focus on new customer acquisition and expanding Compugen Systems' market share across the United States, with a particular emphasis on enterprise clients nationally and within the upstate New York region.

Michael began his career as an Account Representative with Eastern Copy Products in Syracuse (later Xerox) after graduating from SUNY Fredonia. He went on to spend more than 16 years at CXtec as an Account Executive, partnering with enterprise clients to manage complex network infrastructure and technology lifecycle initiatives.

"The decision to join Compugen Systems came down to two things: the people and the opportunity. From the start, it was clear this is a team built on experience, integrity, and a shared commitment to doing things the right way. What excites me most is the growth potential in the US market, combined with the depth of expertise and resources the broader Compugen organization brings from Canada. It creates a unique opportunity to deliver real value to clients at scale."



—Michael Kelly | Client Advisor, Compugen Systems Inc.

Outside of work, Michael is actively involved in his local community as a board member with The Salvation Army in Syracuse, supporting programs that provide resources and assistance to individuals and families across the region. He lives in Liverpool, NY, with his wife Laura and their two sons who keep the family busy with karate, basketball, baseball, skiing, and more. The Kelly's share a love of basketball and are dedicated Syracuse Orange fans. Michael is also an avid songwriter and performs locally with his rock and roll band, Slow Train.

At Compugen Systems Inc., intellect and excellence intersect to make technology work for people. Every day, we design IT experiences that feel deeply human—intuitive, purposeful, and personal—transforming technology from a utility into a foundation that supports progress and protects what matters most. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Syracuse, NY, Compugen Systems Inc. is on a mission to redefine what it means to be a service-centered IT provider. As the U.S. headquarters for the Compugen Group of Companies, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of managed services, field services, professional services, and advisory services, along with solutions in Modern Workspace, Networking, Hybrid IT, and Security. Service is our craft, our commitment, our calling; not a step in the process. Redefine your IT experience at www.compugen.us.

SOURCE Compugen Systems Inc.