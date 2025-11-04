Compugen to Participate in Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

HOLON, Israel, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in predictive computational drug target discovery powered by AI/ML, today announced that Compugen management will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference in New York City. The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday November 11, 2025, at 3:20-3:50 PM ET.

A live webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Compugen website at www.cgen.com. A replay will also be available following the live event.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive AI/ML powered computational discovery platform (Unigen™) to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has two proprietary product candidates in Phase 1 development: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Rilvegostomig, a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody where the TIGIT component is derived from Compugen's clinical stage anti-TIGIT antibody, COM902, is in Phase 3 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multispecific antibodies. GS-0321 (previously COM503), a potential first-in-class, high affinity anti-IL-18 binding protein antibody, which is in Phase 1 development, is licensed to Gilead. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of research programs aiming to address new mechanisms to activate the immune system against cancer. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

