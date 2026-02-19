Compugen to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational drug target discovery powered by AI/ML, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Location: Virtual

Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings

Fireside chat time: 2 PM ET

Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

Location: Miami, Florida, U.S.

Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings

Fireside chat time: 8:40 AM ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the events page of the Investor Relations section of Compugen's website at www.cgen.com. Replays will be available following the live events.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable AI/ML powered computational discovery platform (Unigen™) to identify novel drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has two differentiated Fc-reduced programs targeting TIGIT: COM902, a fully owned potential best-in-class Fc-reduced high affinity anti-TIGIT antibody in Phase 1 development and rilvegostomig, an Fc-reduced PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody in Phase 3 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multispecific antibodies. The TIGIT component of rilvegostomig is derived from COM902. In Phase 1 development Compugen has COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG Fc-reduced antibody and GS-0321 (previously COM503), a potential first-in-class, high affinity anti-IL-18 binding protein antibody, licensed to Gilead. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs, consists of research programs aiming to address new mechanisms to activate the immune system against cancer. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

