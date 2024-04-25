Compugen to Present New Clinical Data Showing COM701 Triple Combination Preliminary Anti-Tumor Activity in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer with Liver Metastases at ASCO 2024

HOLON, Israel, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) (TASE:CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced that it will present new clinical data on COM701 (anti-PVRIG) in triple combination with COM902 (anti-TIGIT) and pembrolizumab in microsatellite stable colorectal cancer at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting on May31-June 4 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Preliminary antitumor activity of COM701 in combination with COM902 and pembrolizumab in patients with MSS-CRC and liver metastases

Abstract Number: 3597

Session Title: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Colorectal and Anal

Lead Author: Dr. Manish Sharma

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024; 1:30PM-4:30PM CDT

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Compugen also has a clinical stage partnered program, rilvegostomig (previously AZD2936), a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody where the TIGIT component is derived from Compugen's clinical stage anti-TIGIT antibody, COM902, in Phase 3 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multispecific antibodies. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance, of which the most advanced program, COM503, is in IND enabling studies is licensed to Gilead. COM503 is a potential first-in-class, high affinity antibody which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18, thereby freeing natural IL-18 in the tumor microenvironment to inhibit cancer growth. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

