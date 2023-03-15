Compugen to Present New Research Enabling Accurate Detection and Study of Novel Target PVRIG at AACR 2023

Correction of the single cell RNA sequencing GENCODE gene model enables accurate detection and study of the novel target PVRIG, advancing research that could potentially deliver new cancer immunotherapies.

HOLON, Israel, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced that it will present new research enabling accurate detection and study of the functional relevance of the novel target PVRIG following correction of the GENCODE gene model, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting on April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

"One of the biggest challenges in bringing new treatments to cancer patients, is understanding the complex disease biology," said Anat Cohen-Dayag, Ph.D., President, and CEO of Compugen. "Single cell technology has revolutionized the study of cell populations, particularly immune cells and has been a key technology used by many scientists involved in cancer immunotherapy research. The research we are presenting at AACR identified an inaccuracy in the single cell gene model technology. By correcting the GENCODE gene model, the most widely used gene model in single cell analysis platforms, we believe that we are enabling a more accurate detection of PVRIG, thereby facilitating the advancement of worldwide research of this pathway. We believe that this advancement could lead to the development of new cancer immunotherapies. As a leader in the DNAM-1 axis space, targeting both PVRIG and TIGIT pathways, we are focused on proof-of-concept studies in cancer patients treated with the triple combination of our potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG, COM701 our potential best-in-class anti-TIGIT, COM902, and a PD-1 inhibitor, with the goal of maximizing clinical benefit for patients."

Poster details:

Session Date and Time: Tuesday April 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Session Category: Bioinformatics / Computational Biology / Systems Biology / Convergent Science

Session Title: Algorithms and Statistical Methods

Poster Title: Gene model correction for PVRIG and TIGIT in single cell sequencing data enables accurate detection and study of its functional relevance

Published Abstract Number: 4292

The abstract is available on Compugen's website at www.cgen.com

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Compugen also has a clinical stage partnered program, rilvegostomig (previously AZD2936), a PD-1/TIGIT bi-specific derived from COM902, that is in Phase 2 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific antibodies. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance. The most advanced program, COM503 is advancing in IND enabling studies. COM503 is a potential first-in-class, high affinity antibody which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18, thereby freeing natural IL-18 to inhibit cancer growth in the tumor microenvironment. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

