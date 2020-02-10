Compugen to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on Thursday, February 20, 2020

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a leader in predictive target discovery, announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 20, 2020 before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:30 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial 1-888-407-2553 from the U.S.,

or +972-3-918-0610 internationally. The call will also be available via live webcast through Compugen's website, located at the following link. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable, predictive computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The Company's lead product candidate, COM701, a first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, is undergoing a Phase 1 clinical study. In addition, COM902, Compugen's antibody targeting TIGIT, is expected to enter the clinic in early 2020. The Company's therapeutic pipeline also includes early stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen's business model is to selectively enter into collaborations for its novel targets and related drug product candidates at various stages of research and development. The Company is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on the Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at www.cgen.com.

Company contact:

Elana Holzman

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Compugen Ltd.

Email: elanah@cgen.com

Tel: +972(3)765-8124

Investor Relations contact:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Email: bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Tel: +1(646)597-6989

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.cgen.com/

