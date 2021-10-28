CompuGroup Medical improves COVID-19 test result tracking

The new QR-code-enabled lab reporting is the latest tool in the nation's toolbox for fighting the global pandemic. Tweet this

The requirements are popping up among businesses, employers, concert and sporting venues, airports, cruise lines, restaurants, and others. Governors in New York, California, and elsewhere have recently announced similar mandates for school employees. As more people have been required to show proof of recent and frequent test results, clinical laboratories voiced a need for a verifiable process that could ensure the authenticity of the results people present.

Now, clinical laboratories using the CGM LABDAQ or CGM SCHUYLAB laboratory information system can meet this need by providing patients with an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly tool that proves the legitimacy of their results.

"There have been issues with paper reports being manipulated to show fraudulent results," said Carl Smith, General Manager of the lab division at CompuGroup Medical. "A QR code with a link to the original report ensures the result is legitimate."

The new QR-code-enabled reporting is the latest tool in the nation's toolbox for fighting the global pandemic. Last year, CompuGroup Medical also streamlined the data reporting process for COVID-testing laboratories by establishing direct interfaces to state health departments for labs throughout the US.

"Through our software and services, CompuGroup Medical has been a leader around the world and across the US in the fight against COVID-19," said Chief Executive Officer Derek Pickell, CompuGroup Medical US. "Our telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions have changed the nature, safety, and immediacy of patient care, and this new QR code feature helps our laboratories deliver real-time access to results while ensuring the highest degree of patient safety. We have also helped labs bill effectively for the services they render as their volumes have increased due to COVID-19 testing."

For more information about the new QR code reporting option, lab managers should reach out to CompuGroup Medical or visit https://www.cgm.com/usa_en/lp/qr-code.html.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 837 million in 2020, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories, and hospitals. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 18 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among healthcare professionals. Approximately 8,500 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.

