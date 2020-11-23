CompuGroup Medical strengthens US business with one of the largest acquisitions in company history

We are firmly convinced that both CGM and eMDs customers will benefit from this transaction. Tweet this

Dr. Ralph Körfgen, Managing Director Ambulatory & Pharmacy Information Systems, added: "With one of the largest acquisitions in the history of CGM, we will remarkably increase our installed customer base in the US. At the same time, 1,400 new colleagues will bring along valuable skills and expert knowledge. By combining products and through our planned investment, we will jointly generate high and long-term added value for healthcare professionals."

"With eMDs we are considerably enhancing our product portfolio in the United States," said Benedikt Brueckle, CEO, CompuGroup Medical US. "We are acquiring innovative and strongly growing products here, which have recently been recognized with several awards by KLAS. I am looking forward to more than 60,000 healthcare professionals in 32,000 facilities and more than 100 effective distribution partners, who will become an important building block of the CGM success story in the United States."

"With CompuGroup Medical, we have found a partner that understands the US Health IT and technology-enabled services business and shares our goal of market leadership and further driving the digitization of healthcare. We are looking forward to working jointly on innovative eHealth solutions for our common customers," said Derek Pickell, CEO, eMDs.

eMDs' customer base today consists of more than 60,000 providers in more than 70 disciplines. eMDs is operating in the highly attractive US healthcare IT market that shows a high equipment rate with IT solutions for healthcare professionals. eMDs has more than 1,400 employees at locations in the United States and India.

Closing of the transaction is expected by the end of 2020 and is in particular subject to approvals by the U.S. merger control and investment control authorities.

