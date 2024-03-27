CompuGroup Medical US announces CEO transition

AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Underlining the commitment to its second largest market worldwide by revenue, CompuGroup Medical announces the appointment of Benedikt Brueckle as its new Chief Executive Officer for the US, effective January 1, 2025. Benedikt Brueckle is a respected and experienced leader in the healthcare IT industry and will succeed Derek Pickell, who is set to retire at the end of 2024 after a distinguished tenure. In the past three years, CompuGroup Medical US has achieved excellent profitable growth, partly as a result of the launch of converting its APRIMA customers to CGM's inhouse Clearinghouse eMEDIX. CGM US has successfully grown its number of customers over the recent years. With its broadened reach in the physician office space CGM US is excellently positioned to drive the digitization of the patient journey. Product quality and customer satisfaction are reflected in several awards, including the 2024 Best in KLAS Awards for ARIA Health Services and TOP 3 for APRIMA.

"We are very grateful for Derek Pickell's leadership and contributions to CompuGroup Medical US", said Michael Rauch, CEO of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA. "As we welcome Benedikt Brueckle as our new US CEO, we are confident that his leadership will continue to propel the company forward, driving innovation and excellence in healthcare IT."

Derek Pickell, the outgoing US CEO, has led CompuGroup Medical US with distinction, overseeing steady growth and expansion. Under his leadership, the company has achieved numerous milestones such as the successful integration of eMDs. "I am grateful for the opportunity to work with this amazing leadership team across CompuGroup Medical and am excited to spend the remainder of the year helping Benedikt have a very successful transition into the CEO role and ensuring clients, resellers, business partners, and our employees are excited about the transition", said Derek Pickell.

Benedikt Brueckle has been with CompuGroup Medical for more than 13 years and led the acquisition of eMDs in 2020. He brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in healthcare technology, thereby uniquely positioned to lead CompuGroup Medical US into its next chapter. His expertise in driving innovation and fostering strategic partnerships will be critical as the company navigates the evolving healthcare landscape. "With its Ambulatory and Laboratory Information Systems, CompuGroup Medical US has a unique selling proposition that is unseen in the US ambulatory market and will benefit everyone from the smaller practices up to larger health systems", said Benedikt Brueckle. "It underlines CGM's excellent position in the US market, by being the only vendor of ambulatory Electronic Health Records and Practice Management Systems, that not only has its own Medical Clearinghouse, eMEDIX, but also can cover the complete Patient Lifecycle by having its own LIS. CGM US is well positioned to continue delivering profitably growth going forward. "

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.19 billion in 2023, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals and social welfare institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. The basis of CompuGroup Medical's services is its unique customer base, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities, as well as insurance and pharmaceutical companies. CompuGroup Medical has offices in 19 countries and offers its solutions in 60 countries worldwide. More than 9,000 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.

Contact for media representatives: Contact for analysts and investors: Frank Bremser Claudia Thomé Senior Communications Manager Senior Vice President Corporate Communications & Investor Relations M: +49 151 292 819 32 M : +49 160 3630362 E-mail: [email protected] E-mail: [email protected] Web: www.cgm.com

