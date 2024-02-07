CompuGroup Medical's ARIA RCM Services Ranked #1

Earns 2024 Best in KLAS Award for Ambulatory RCM Services

AUSTIN, Texas , Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CompuGroup Medical (CGM), a leading provider of ambulatory electronic health records (EHR), practice management software (PM), laboratory information systems (LIS), and revenue cycle management services (RCM) is pleased to announce that its ARIA RCM Services has been recognized as Best in KLAS® for Ambulatory RCM Services in the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report.

A CompuGroup Medical brand, ARIA provides end-to-end revenue cycle services for medical groups and practices

The Best in KLAS designation recognizes ARIA as the leader in the segment. A CompuGroup Medical brand, ARIA provides end-to-end revenue cycle management services for medical groups and practices of all sizes across the United States. It is focused on being a results- and relationship-driven operation that is seen as an extension of customers' own staff.

"We are thrilled that our clients have recognized the outstanding quality of our revenue cycle management and credentialing services," said Derek Pickell, CEO, CompuGroup Medical US. "We continually strive to be our clients' best services partner."

"To receive this honor," said Pickell, "validates our commitment to delivering the exceptional quality customers demand to keep them financially healthy in a challenging environment and allows them to focus on patient care. The United States healthcare provider and lab markets clearly recognize the high quality of solutions that CompuGroup Medical brings to them."

KLAS Research CEO Adam Gale said, "At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation."

"Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners!" said Gale. "Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

Customers who responded to KLAS surveys about ARIA RCM Services have highlighted strengths across multiple interview areas including the following interview responses:

Available and Responsive

"Our manager at the firm is always available. If I have a question, I dial their number, and they answer. It is the same for the rest of my team. If our manager doesn't have the answer, they put it to the team that they manage, and they get it resolved. They will have an answer for us within that day typically. If not, then we get it the next day."

CEO/President, December, 2023

Operations and Transparency

"I would love to know how CompuGroup Medical US does their reports because I have been really impressed with them. I would love to know how the firm comes up with all that data out of our system." Director, October 2023

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.130 billion in 2022, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and social welfare institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 21 countries and products in 60 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among healthcare professionals. More than 9,200 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

