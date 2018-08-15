Compulocks Brands Introduces Secured Display Solution for the New 2018 iPad Pro 10.5" and 2018 iPad Pro 12.9"

Cling Security Stand compatible with the New 2018 iPad pro 10.5" and 12.9" offers a versatile security display solution

News provided by

Compulocks

09:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sep 12th Apple will host a special event announcing new product releases. Most likely Apple will be introducing a new iPhone model, New 2018 iPad Pro 10.5" and iPad Pro 12.9".

Compulocks Brands is very excited to offer the Cling Security Stand - a secure & unique display solution for the New 2018 iPad Pro 10.5" and iPad Pro 12.9", compatible with other iPad models as well.

Cling Security Stand allows to securely display the new 2018 iPad Pro 10.5" or iPad Pro 12.9", as a POS or any other display applications.

The stand's feautures:

- Fixed Angle Secure Stand

- Tamper Proof Security Lock

- Secure Cable Management

- Optional Swivel Base

Cling Security Stand can be mounted on a Rise Stand available in a variety of heights ( 8 in/20 cm, 16 in/40 cm, 24 in/60 cm) and offering rotation, swivel and tilting mount head.

Compulocks Brands is a leading provider of Apple hardware security solutions.

Contact:

Ben Feldman

Director of Marketing

+1-512-333-2006

SOURCE Compulocks

Also from this source

Aug 15, 2018, 09:00 ET Compulocks Introduces the New Microsoft Surface Go Lock...

Jul 19, 2018, 11:14 ET Maclocks Announces the First Universal Anti-theft MacBook Pro...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Compulocks Brands Introduces Secured Display Solution for the New 2018 iPad Pro 10.5" and 2018 iPad Pro 12.9"

News provided by

Compulocks

09:00 ET