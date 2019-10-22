Compulocks Is the First to Provide In-store Security Solutions for Apple's New iPad 10.2 Model

SANTE FE SPRINGS, California, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compulocks is thrilled to announce that it has successfully launched the first iPad 10.2-specific security enclosure on the market.

With several adjustable models to choose from, Compulock's cutting-edge iPad-specific Space range's various models each provide a high-grade aluminium enclosure; adapter kits for all models of iPad (up to and including Apple's new 10.2 release), and continuous charging while mounted.

The Space range provides several adaptable solutions, for every type of security enclosure solution, including wall-mounted; kiosk-mounted; wall-mounted swing and free-standing floor stands, flexible stands and more.

Jonathan Zilbermintz, COO of the Compulocks Group, stated: "Ever since the first iPad came out Compulocks has been 1st to market with new innovative security solutions. Doing all in-house - design, and manufacture allows our team to react quickly to the market changes without compromising on quality and style. This has been and still is our goal and the value we bring to our customers."

About Compulocks:

Providing innovative, industry-leading security and display hardware solutions, Compulocks strengthens retailers' customer experience with their custom-made, in-house designed hardware security solutions. Partnering with a range of diverse industries, from small business to Fortune 500 enterprise, no hardware security solution is too challenging for Compulocks to secure.

Related Links

https://www.compulocks.com/

Contact

Schlomi MELKI

Marketing Manager

Compulocks Brands Inc.

schlomi@compulocks.com

SOURCE Compulocks

Related Links

https://www.compulocks.com/

