Compunetix Launches Video MCU Trade-Up Program

The EVERGREEN platform has been engineered to deliver the very best video quality and reliability, no matter how large your video event or which video endpoints you use for your meetings. Video conferencing can be experienced not just through traditional video room systems, but also through a secure, one-click access using the CompanionWeb browser-based WebRTC technology. With easy-to-use and customizable client interfaces, the EVERGREEN solution family is optimized to naturally meet business's growing video requirements.

Compunetix solutions offer a spectrum of deployment options to appropriately meet each organization's financial goals. The Trade-Up program supports that approach by allowing invested companies to upgrade existing on-premises hardware to an on-premises or cloud-based EVERGREEN implementation.

Those that participate in the Compunetix Video MCU Trade-Up program will experience, first-hand, the benefits of using a solution that will never see an end-of-life notice, enabling a long life-cycle, low total cost of ownership and rapid return-on-investment. Compunetix is committed to providing both lifetime support and value.

"We would like to give companies every reason to experience the EVERGREEN difference, explains Antonio Capodieci, Manager of Video sales. "By facilitating the trade-up of old equipment, we can assist our clients and customers to achieve the very best return on their video investment."

About Compunetix, Inc.

Compunetix is the global leader in carrier-grade multimodal conferencing and collaboration solutions including VoIP HD and encrypted video, all powered by superior design. With well over one million ports installed in more than 35 countries, the company has the industry's largest worldwide deployment of digital collaboration solutions. Dedicated to customer-focused and innovative technology, Compunetix engineers and manufactures all aspects of its conferencing equipment, ensuring its customers that their media processors are the highest quality, most reliable and most flexible solutions on the market. For more information, call Antonio Capodieci at (412) 858-1744, or visit Compunetix at www.compunetix.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compunetix-launches-video-mcu-trade-up-program-300632050.html

SOURCE Compunetics

Related Links

http://www.compunetix.com

