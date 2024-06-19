Computacenter and HappySignals Announce Strategic Partnership

Partnership embeds end-user sentiment analysis into Computacenter's Intelligent Support services to further understand, manage and improve employee IT experience.

HELSINKI, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Computacenter, a leading independent technology and services provider, and HappySignals, the Human-Centric IT Experience Management company, are excited to announce a strategic partnership that empowers Computacenter customers to understand the positive and negative impact of their IT on their business and people.

Computacenter and HappySignals logos Experience-driven IT Decision-making. HappySignals IT Experience Management Platform enables you to truly place your end-users at the center of IT. Get experience insights and make data-driven decisions to improve across different IT areas.

HappySignals experience management analysis tool will be a vital component of Computacenter's ground-breaking Sentiment Benchmarking Service and a rich source of information into their XMO (Experience Management Office), massively enhancing the definition, delivery, and business relevance of experience level agreements (XLAs) for IT. Understanding end-user sentiment is crucial in today's digital landscape.

Studies have shown that companies with high levels of employee satisfaction experience a 20% increase in productivity and a 21% improvement in profitability. With this partnership, Computacenter aims to provide deeper insights into end-user experiences, allowing for more preemptive, proactive and responsive IT service management.

"This exciting partnership with HappySignals reflects our dedication to continual innovation and excellence," says Richard Umney, Director, Portfolio Innovation and Design at Computacenter. He added "The new Sentiment Benchmarking Service, part of our Intelligent Support proposition, gives customers the ability to understand and manage employee experience of IT across their organisation – giving the insight that enables that experience to continuously improve. IT should empower employees to thrive in their roles, and we play a crucial part in helping organizations succeed in this area".

Katie Bates, VP Global Partnerships and Alliances at HappySignals, highlights the significance of this announcement: "This partnership not only enhances HappySignals and Computacenter's service offerings but also elevates the importance of experience level agreements in the market. Understanding the employee experience within enterprise organisations is more important now than ever before, and Computacenter's approach to delivering human-centric services shines a new and exciting lens on true service excellence."

Using the market-leading SaaS tool for sentiment analysis from HappySignals, along with their extensive internal service data and insights, enables Computacenter to provide customers with rich, relevant, and credible data and actionable recommendations on the experience of using IT and the impact this has on the productivity of their users – across the organisation. The nine dimensions measured include not just the traditional reactive elements of end-user satisfaction measurement but extend out across the whole range of IT services people use in the daily working lives.

Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Service Quality: HappySignals' human experience analysis capabilities will allow Computacenter to identify and address customers' IT issues more efficiently, resulting in improved end-user satisfaction and productivity.

Real-Time Feedback: The partnership will enable Computacenter to gather real-time feedback from users, providing immediate insights into their Customers' IT experiences and helping them to make data-driven decisions.

Benchmarking and Analytics: HappySignals offers industry-standard benchmarking, allowing Computacenter to compare its IT service performance against market leaders and continuously strive for excellence.

Experience Management Leader: Computacenter's human-centric approach makes them a top choice for IT services, setting them apart as forward-thinking in prioritising user sentiment.

About Computacenter

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations. We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business. Computacenter plc is a public company quoted on the London Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE 250. Computacenter employs over 20,000 people worldwide. Find out more: www.computacenter.com

About HappySignals

HappySignals is the leading SaaS company for IT Experience Management, empowering enterprises to improve employee experiences. HappySignals enables IT leaders to get a real-time understanding of the experiences they deliver to end-users across all IT services. IT leaders use experience data to make informed decisions to improve employee happiness and productivity. HappySignals discovers the experiences of millions of employees in 130 countries. Customers have been able to make employees happier and increase productivity by 26%. Find out more: www.happysignals.com

