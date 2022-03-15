Computational Biology Market size worth $ 12.45 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 20.64% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Computational Biology Market" By End-User (Industry, Commercial, Academics), By Application (Preclinical Drug Development, Human Body Simulation Software, Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Computational Biology Market size was valued at USD 2.76 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12.45 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.64 % from 2019 to 2026.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=29915

Browse in-depth TOC on "Computational Biology Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Computational Biology Market Overview

In the areas of genomics, proteomics, pharmacogenomics, and drug development, computational biology offers a wide range of applications. So many firms turn to third-party services for drug discovery and clinical trials, as these services must maintain computational biology sets in order to carry out various drug development processes. The pharma industry gives excessive attention to speeding up development and improving accuracy in drug development will make computational biology more widely adopted. The Computational Biology Market expansion may be limited by a severe dearth of trained professionals. According to(NIEHS) The lack of a link between human data and experimental data (animal and mechanistic) makes it difficult to understand these findings.

The human data is in the "correct" species, is linked to "real-life" exposures, and has a level of consistency that is difficult to dismiss. Epidemiological studies have significant limits in terms of demonstrating a cause and effect link, whereas laboratory research is designed to demonstrate cause and effect. Almost all laboratory findings in animals and people, as well as the majority of mechanistic research in cells, contradict a causal association between ELF-EMF exposure at environmental levels and changes in biological function or disease status. The molecular activities aren't perfect, and DNA computing has a significant level of error. As the complexity of the problem rises, the probability of receiving a wrong response eventually outnumbers the possibility of receiving a correct answer.

Investments in computational biology research are expected to increase, creating profitable prospects. The EMT program aims to improve the core capabilities of computer and information sciences and engineering by using discoveries and insights from fields including biological systems, quantum phenomena, nanoscale science and engineering, and other unique computing concepts.

Key Developments

May 2021 . Certara, Inc., the world leader in biosimulation, has released new versions of its Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Simulators for Immunogenicity (IG) and Immuno-oncology (IO) to aid in the development of biologics and cancer treatments.

. Certara, Inc., the world leader in biosimulation, has released new versions of its Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Simulators for Immunogenicity (IG) and Immuno-oncology (IO) to aid in the development of biologics and cancer treatments. March 2021 , Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a leader in predictive target discovery, has published a review article titled "Therapeutic Targeting of Checkpoint Receptors within the DNAM-1 Axis," which looks at the biology and therapeutic relevance of the DNAM-1 axis in cancer immunotherapy.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Accelrys, Chemical Computing Group Inc., Entelos, In-silico Biotechnology AG, Nimbus Discovery LLC, Rhenovia Pharma SAS, Certara, Compugen Ltd, Generate AG, Leadscope Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Computational Biology Market On the basis of End-User, Application, and Geography.

Computational Biology Market, By End-User

Industry



Commercial



Academics

Computational Biology Market, By Application

Preclinical Drug Development



Human Body Simulation Software



Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling



Cellular & Biological Simulation



Others

Computational Biology Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Glycomics/Glycobiology Market By End-User (Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organization), By Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Immunology, Oncology), By Products (Kits, Instruments, Reagents), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market By Product (Instruments, Reagents), By Disease Area (Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections), By Application (Pharmaceutical Applications, Energy Applications), By End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Academic and Research Institutes), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Molecular Diagnostics Market By Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Blood Screening, Genetic Tests & Microbiology), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), Hybridization & Others), By Product & Services (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, & Software & Services), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Digital Genome Market By Product (Sequencing & Analyzer Instruments, DNA/ RNA Analysis Kits), By Application (Microbiology, Reproductive & Genetic, Transplantation), By End-User (Academics & Research Institutes, Diagnostics & Forensic Labs, Hospitals), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Companies liberating environment from toxic substances

Visualize Computational Biology Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research