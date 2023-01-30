Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market to grow by 7.8% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Reduction in product design time and cost will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Market

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., COMSOL AB, Convergent Science Inc., CPFD Software LLC, Flow Science Inc., Fluidyn Group, Hexagon AB, Hi Tech iSolutions LLP, NUMECA International, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, SimScale GmbH, Stymer Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Synopsys Inc., The MathWorks Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group SA, among others

: 15+, including Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., COMSOL AB, Convergent Science Inc., CPFD Software LLC, Flow Science Inc., Fluidyn Group, Hexagon AB, Hi Tech iSolutions LLP, NUMECA International, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, SimScale GmbH, Stymer Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Synopsys Inc., The MathWorks Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group SA, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (aerospace and defense industry, automotive industry, electrical and electronics industry, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market, request a sample report

The computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market size is estimated to grow by USD 977.95 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%, according to Technavio.

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Altair Engineering Inc. - The company offers computational fluid dynamics such as HyperWorks, HyperMesh, SimLab, Flow Simulator, HyperStudy, AcuSolve, HyperGraph, HyperView, and nanoFluidX.

The company offers computational fluid dynamics such as HyperWorks, HyperMesh, SimLab, Flow Simulator, HyperStudy, AcuSolve, HyperGraph, HyperView, and nanoFluidX. ANSYS Inc. - The company offers computational fluid dynamics such as Ansys Fluent, Ansys CFX, Ansys Chemkin-Pro, Ansys Vista TF, and Ansys BladeModeler.

The company offers computational fluid dynamics such as Ansys Fluent, Ansys CFX, Ansys Chemkin-Pro, Ansys Vista TF, and Ansys BladeModeler. Autodesk Inc. - The company offers computational fluid dynamics simulation software, which features CAD connections, scalar mixing, radiation modeling, particle tracing, automation scripting, and solar heating loads.

Global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Reduction in product design time and cost

High adoption of electric vehicles

Growth in number of unconventional exploration and production projects

Key challenges

Growing concerns about software and data privacy

Availability of open-source software

High complexity and cost of implementation of CFD tools

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The digital manufacturing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.49% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 60,429.97 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (aerospace and defense, automotive, electrical and electronics, and others), revenue stream (software and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The GIS market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 13,429.94 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (software, data, and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 148 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 977.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 7.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., COMSOL AB, Convergent Science Inc., CPFD Software LLC, Flow Science Inc., Fluidyn Group, Hexagon AB, Hi Tech iSolutions LLP, NUMECA International, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, SimScale GmbH, Stymer Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Synopsys Inc., The MathWorks Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, and ESI Group SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Aerospace and defense industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Aerospace and defense industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Electrical and electronics industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Electrical and electronics industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Electrical and electronics industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Electrical and electronics industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Electrical and electronics industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Altair Engineering Inc.

Exhibit 97: Altair Engineering Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Altair Engineering Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Altair Engineering Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Altair Engineering Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 ANSYS Inc.

Exhibit 101: ANSYS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: ANSYS Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: ANSYS Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: ANSYS Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: ANSYS Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Autodesk Inc.

Exhibit 106: Autodesk Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Autodesk Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Autodesk Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Autodesk Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Autodesk Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 COMSOL AB

Exhibit 111: COMSOL AB - Overview



Exhibit 112: COMSOL AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: COMSOL AB - Key offerings

10.7 Convergent Science Inc.

Exhibit 114: Convergent Science Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Convergent Science Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Convergent Science Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Dassault Systemes SE

Exhibit 117: Dassault Systemes SE - Overview



Exhibit 118: Dassault Systemes SE - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Dassault Systemes SE - Key news



Exhibit 120: Dassault Systemes SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Dassault Systemes SE - Segment focus

10.9 ESI Group SA

Exhibit 122: ESI Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 123: ESI Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 124: ESI Group SA - Key news



Exhibit 125: ESI Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: ESI Group SA - Segment focus

10.10 Hexagon AB

Exhibit 127: Hexagon AB - Overview



Exhibit 128: Hexagon AB - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Hexagon AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Hexagon AB - Segment focus

10.11 PTC Inc.

Exhibit 131: PTC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: PTC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: PTC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: PTC Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 135: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 136: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 138: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio