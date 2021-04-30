Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Value to Increase by $ 606.76 Million | High Adoption of Electric Vehicles to upheave Growth | Technavio

Receive the Latest Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., COMSOL AB, Convergent Science Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, PTC Inc., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The reduction in product design time and cost will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Aerospace And Defense



Automotive



Electrical And Electronics



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., COMSOL AB, Convergent Science Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, PTC Inc., and Siemens AG.

The report also covers the following areas:

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market size

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market trends

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the high adoption of electric vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, growing concerns about software and data privacy may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Altair Engineering Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

COMSOL AB

Convergent Science Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

ESI Group

Hexagon AB

PTC Inc.

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

