Computed tomography market to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% from 2022 to 2027; Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions Worldwide to boost the market growth- Technavio

10 Aug, 2023, 18:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The computed tomography market size is expected to grow by USD 2,473.86 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.75% as per the latest Technavio market research report. Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Increasing cancer rates, growing geriatric population, adoption of many advanced technological devices, ease of regulatory approval, increased number of CT scan procedures, and favorable return policy are the key factors for the growth of the market in Europe. The UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are the main revenue contributors to the market growth due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and the large number of diagnostic procedures. Market players are focusing on increasing sales by developing new products and partnering with distributors and technology providers to strengthen their presence in the market. Hence, such factors will propel the growth of the CT market in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES
Computed Tomography Market: Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions worldwide to drive growth
CT scanners are used to diagnose serious and chronic diseases. The increasing incidence of cancer drives the need for cancer screening and diagnosis. Similarly, the growing prevalence of other chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and neurological disorders, will drive the need for CT scanners. Hence, such factors will drive growth during the forecast period.
Computed Tomography Market: Emergence Of Digital Health Players
Digital health companies are partnering with medical device companies to move services from volume-based to value-based. AI platforms are integrated into CT products such as CT scanners. This allows users to automate and standardize complex diagnostic processes, improve patient experience and outcomes, and reduce costs of care. Furthermore, market players like Intel Corp. (Intel) and NVIDIA Corp. (NVIDIA) entered the imaging industry. Healthcare players around the world, such as Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare, are developing AI-based software. Hence, the increasing adoption of AI-integrated CT scanners is expected to drive the growth of the computed tomography (CT) market during the forecast period.
To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!
Some of the key Computed Tomography Market Players:
The computed tomography market is fragmented and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors are mentioned below:
Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., iCRco Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MARS Bioimaging Ltd., MinFound Medical Systems Co. Ltd., MR Solutions Ltd., Neusoft Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High tech Co., Shenzhen Basda Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, SternMed GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, and Xoran Technologies LLC
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!
Computed Tomography Market: Segmentation Analysis
This computed tomography (CT) market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others), application (oncology, neurology, cardiology, musculoskeletal, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
- The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals are one of the main end users of CT technology, which is used for a variety of applications, such as cancer diagnosis, cardiovascular disease (CVD) assessment, and trauma assessment. Demand for in-hospital CT scans has increased owing to a number of factors, such as advances in technology, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness among patients and service providers. health care service. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and chronic respiratory disease, is also driving the demand for CT technology. The use of CT scans is expected to grow during the forecast period with the development of new applications and advancements in technology.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The industrial computed tomography equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 131.34 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (flaw detection and inspection, assembly analysis, failure analysis, and others), end-user (automotive, aerospace, electronics, oil and gas, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Growing regulatory compliance requirements are notably driving the market growth during the forecast period.
The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.57% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,661.03 million. Furthermore, this radiation detection and monitoring equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (dosimeters, survey meters, area monitors, and others ), type (detection, monitoring, and safety ), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).Demand from healthcare facilities is the key driver for the growth of the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market during the forecast period.
|
Computed Tomography Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,473.86 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.25
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., iCRco Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MARS Bioimaging Ltd., MinFound Medical Systems Co. Ltd., MR Solutions Ltd., Neusoft Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High tech Co., Shenzhen Basda Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, SternMed GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, and Xoran Technologies LLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of companies included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 5.4 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Neurology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Neurology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Neurology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Neurology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Neurology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Cardiology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Cardiology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Cardiology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Cardiology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Cardiology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Musculoskeletal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Musculoskeletal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Musculoskeletal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Musculoskeletal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Musculoskeletal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 69: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 98: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 110: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 112: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Company Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Company landscape
- Exhibit 113: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 114: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 115: Impact of key risks on business
11 Company Analysis
- 11.1 Companies covered
- Exhibit 116: Companies covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of Companies
- Exhibit 117: Matrix on company position and classification
- 11.3 Canon Inc.
- Exhibit 118: Canon Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Canon Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: Canon Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Canon Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.4 FUJIFILM Corp.
- Exhibit 122: FUJIFILM Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: FUJIFILM Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: FUJIFILM Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: FUJIFILM Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.5 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 126: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 11.6 iCRco Inc.
- Exhibit 131: iCRco Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: iCRco Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: iCRco Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 134: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news
- Exhibit 137: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 11.8 Neusoft Corp.
- Exhibit 139: Neusoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Neusoft Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Neusoft Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Perkin Elmer Inc.
- Exhibit 142: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 145: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 147: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 150: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Shenzhen Anke High tech Co.
- Exhibit 152: Shenzhen Anke High tech Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Shenzhen Anke High tech Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Shenzhen Anke High tech Co. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Shenzhen Basda Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 155: Shenzhen Basda Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Shenzhen Basda Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Shenzhen Basda Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.13 Shimadzu Corp.
- Exhibit 158: Shimadzu Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Shimadzu Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: Shimadzu Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 161: Shimadzu Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 162: Shimadzu Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.14 Siemens Healthineers AG
- Exhibit 163: Siemens Healthineers AG - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Siemens Healthineers AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 165: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key news
- Exhibit 166: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 167: Siemens Healthineers AG - Segment focus
- 11.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 168: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 169: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 170: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 171: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 172: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.16 Trivitron Healthcare
- Exhibit 173: Trivitron Healthcare - Overview
- Exhibit 174: Trivitron Healthcare - Product / Service
- Exhibit 175: Trivitron Healthcare - Key offerings
- 11.17 Xoran Technologies LLC
- Exhibit 176: Xoran Technologies LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 177: Xoran Technologies LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 178: Xoran Technologies LLC - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 182: Research methodology
- Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 184: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article