Computed tomography market to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% from 2022 to 2027; Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions Worldwide to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The computed tomography market size is expected to grow by USD 2,473.86 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.75% as per the latest Technavio market research report. Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Increasing cancer rates, growing geriatric population, adoption of many advanced technological devices, ease of regulatory approval, increased number of CT scan procedures, and favorable return policy are the key factors for the growth of the market in Europe. The UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are the main revenue contributors to the market growth due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and the large number of diagnostic procedures. Market players are focusing on increasing sales by developing new products and partnering with distributors and technology providers to strengthen their presence in the market. Hence, such factors will propel the growth of the CT market in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computed Tomography Market 2023-2027

Computed Tomography Market: Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions worldwide to drive growth

CT scanners are used to diagnose serious and chronic diseases. The increasing incidence of cancer drives the need for cancer screening and diagnosis. Similarly, the growing prevalence of other chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and neurological disorders, will drive the need for CT scanners. Hence, such factors will drive growth during the forecast period.

Computed Tomography Market: Emergence Of Digital Health Players

Digital health companies are partnering with medical device companies to move services from volume-based to value-based. AI platforms are integrated into CT products such as CT scanners. This allows users to automate and standardize complex diagnostic processes, improve patient experience and outcomes, and reduce costs of care. Furthermore, market players like Intel Corp. (Intel) and NVIDIA Corp. (NVIDIA) entered the imaging industry. Healthcare players around the world, such as Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare, are developing AI-based software. Hence, the increasing adoption of AI-integrated CT scanners is expected to drive the growth of the computed tomography (CT) market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Computed Tomography Market Players:

The computed tomography market is fragmented and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors are mentioned below:

Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., iCRco Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MARS Bioimaging Ltd., MinFound Medical Systems Co. Ltd., MR Solutions Ltd., Neusoft Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High tech Co., Shenzhen Basda Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, SternMed GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, and Xoran Technologies LLC

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Computed Tomography Market: Segmentation Analysis

This computed tomography (CT) market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others), application (oncology, neurology, cardiology, musculoskeletal, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals are one of the main end users of CT technology, which is used for a variety of applications, such as cancer diagnosis, cardiovascular disease (CVD) assessment, and trauma assessment. Demand for in-hospital CT scans has increased owing to a number of factors, such as advances in technology, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness among patients and service providers. health care service. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and chronic respiratory disease, is also driving the demand for CT technology. The use of CT scans is expected to grow during the forecast period with the development of new applications and advancements in technology.

Related Reports:

The industrial computed tomography equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 131.34 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (flaw detection and inspection, assembly analysis, failure analysis, and others), end-user (automotive, aerospace, electronics, oil and gas, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Growing regulatory compliance requirements are notably driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.57% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,661.03 million. Furthermore, this radiation detection and monitoring equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (dosimeters, survey meters, area monitors, and others ), type (detection, monitoring, and safety ), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).Demand from healthcare facilities is the key driver for the growth of the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market during the forecast period.

Computed Tomography Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,473.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.25 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., iCRco Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MARS Bioimaging Ltd., MinFound Medical Systems Co. Ltd., MR Solutions Ltd., Neusoft Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High tech Co., Shenzhen Basda Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, SternMed GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, and Xoran Technologies LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

