Computed Tomography Scanners, 2024 - Superior Attributes over Other Imaging Technologies Drive Steady Market Adoption

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Technology Segments:



64-Slice and Below

Above 64-Slice

The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Canon Medical Systems Corporation ( Japan )

) GE Healthcare ( USA )

) Hitachi Healthcare Americas ( USA )

) Hitachi Ltd. ( Japan )

) Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Netherlands )

) NeuroLogica Corporation ( USA )

) Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )

Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

CT Scanners: Enabling Advanced Non-Invasive Patient Care by Meeting Unique Imaging Needs

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Growth Dampeners

Factors Affecting Penetration of CT Scanners

Superior Attributes over Other Imaging Technologies Drive Steady Market Adoption

Significant Reduction in Image Reconstruction Time & Enhanced Clinical Functionality: The Most Important Benefits of CT Scanners

CT Scanning Outclasses Traditional 2D Radiography

Increasing Shift towards Image-Guided Interventions and Minimally/Non-Invasive Procedures: Foundation for Market Growth

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to Market Growth

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

Developed Countries: Major Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Market Growth

Factors Driving Demand for CT Scanners & Other Medical imaging Equipment in Developing Regions

Increase in Number of Hospitals

Growing Healthcare Awareness & Parallel Increase in Healthcare Spending

Proliferation of Medical Tourism

Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers Target Emerging Regions with Scalable CT Systems

Service Contracts: A Focus Area for Manufacturers



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Surging Cancer Incidence & the Resulting Need for Accurate Diagnosis: A Strong Growth Driver for CT Scanners

Cancer Incidence Worldwide: An Important Opportunity Indicator

Growing Prominence of Multi-Detector CT Technology in Cardiology Benefit Market Adoption

The Global Menace of Cardiovascular Diseases Signals Market Opportunities

Prevailing Demographic & Societal Trends Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Ballooning Aging Population

Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Growing Health-Consciousness Among Population

Lenience Towards Preventive Care

Radiation Dose Monitoring Solutions Enable Advanced Image Quality and Improved Patient Care

Radiations from Medical Imaging Systems Perceived as Safe in Low-Doses

Integration of CT Scan and Healthcare IT Systems Accelerates Analysis and Assessment

Medical Cloud to Offer Better Reliability, Security, and Accessibility on the Clinical Front

Adoption of Micro-Computed Tomography Gains Momentum in Endodontic Procedures

Favorable Research Supporting Low-Dose Annual CT Screening Strengthens Market Prospects

Scanning Extends to Facilities Other than Hospitals

Key Challenges/Issues Facing the CT Scanners Market

High Price of Advanced CT Scanners

Reimbursement Issues

Refurbished CT Scanners: A Potential Threat to New Equipment Sales

Regulatory Issues

Whole Body CT Scanning and Issues

Effect of Radiation on Children

CT Scanning and FDA



3. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS: SPEARHEADING GROWTH

Infinix 4DCT

Celesteion PET/CT System

Airo Mobile Intraoperative CT

Fusion Technology

Portable CT Systems

Revolution CT

Discovery IQ PET/CT

Discovery NM/CT 670 Pro

Novel Upgradable CT Scanners with Improved Flexibility and Variable Detector Rows

CT Perfusion to Revolutionize Cardiac Imaging and Mainstream Medicine

Other Advancements in Cardiac CT

Dual-Energy and Spectral CT

Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) CT

FFR-CT Obviates Need for Invasive Tests

Multi-Slice Feature

Other Recent Innovations in Brief

Value and Efficiency Preferred over Royalty

Next-Gen CT Scanners: More Volume and Quicker Scans



4. MEDICAL IMAGING EQUIPMENT MARKET: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

Market on a Roll

List of Modalities by Type

Advanced Modalities and Basic Modalities

Key Trends in the Medical Imaging Market

New Hospitals to Spur Growth in Emerging Markets

Growing Need for Medical Diagnostic Equipment, Outside Western World

Healthcare Providers Seeking Newer Cost-Effective Methods

Cost Related Issue of Electronic Technology Used for Diagnostic Purposes

Upgrade of Existing Imaging Equipment

CT Scanning and Other Imaging Technologies: A Comparison

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Radiotherapy

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Nuclear Medicine

Gamma Camera

PET and SPECT

Medical Imaging Equipment

Comparison of Modalities



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Computed Tomography: A Prelude

64-Slice and Below CT Scanners

Above 64-Slice CT Scanners

Comparison of Select Features

Single Slice CT Scanners

Multi-Slice Scanners

640-Slice

320-Slice

256-Slice

128-Slice

64-Slice

16-Slice Scanning

8-Slice Scanners

Ct Scanning Technology: An Evolutionary Scan

First Generation CT Scanners: Based on X-Ray Tube

Second Generation CT Scanners: Fan Beam Replaces X-Ray Tube

Third Generation CT Scanners Eliminate Translational Motion

Fourth Generation CT Scanners: Rotate-Fixed Scanners

Fifth Generation: Scanning Electron Beam

Clinical Applications

Computed Tomography of the Head and Spine

Brain

Orbits

Facial Bones and Paranasal Sinuses

Spine

Computed Tomography of the Trunk and Extremities

Chest

Abdomen

Extremities

Other Applications

CT in Paleoanthropology

CT to Diagnose Cancer

CT Scanners: A Historical Perspective

Types of CT Scanners

Components of a CT System

Image Manipulation

Image Quality



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Samsung Unveils OmniTom Mobile CT Imaging System

GE Healthcare Introduces CardioGraphe CT System

Siemens Healthineers Unveils Upgraded Somatom Systems

Siemens Healthineers Rolls Out Biograph Vision PET/CT System

Siemens Healthineers Introduces Symbia Intevo Bold SPECT/CT Scanner

Toshiba Medical Systems Europe Introduces Aquilion Prime SP Multi-Slice CT Scanner

Royal Philips Unveils Access CT Platform

Toshiba Medical Introduces Aquilion ONE/GENESIS Edition

Royal Philips Unveils Philips IQon Spectral CT for Spectral Imaging

Siemens Healthineers Introduces Somatom Confidence RT Pro CT Scanner

Neusoft Medical Systems Introduces NeuSight PET/CT Scanner

Neusoft Medical System Introduces NeuViz 128 CT Scanner

Medic Vision Imaging Solutions Develops SafeCT Dose Reporting

Toshiba to Showcase Aquilion Lightning

Koning Launches Koning KBCT System

GE Healthcare Rolls Out Revolution ACT

Epica Medical Innovations Launches Vimago LX



7. FDA APPROVALS

Samsung Bags USFDA Approval for BodyTom Elite CT Scanner

Hitachi Bags USFDA Clearance to Market Supria True64 CT System

Carestream Health Bags US FDA Clearance for OnSight 3D Extremity System

Toshiba Medical Receives US FDA Approval for FIRST

Philips Healthcare Gains FDA Approval for Spectral Diagnostic Suite

Planmed Secures FDA Approval for Planmed Verity CBCT Scanner's MaxScan Maxillofacial Imaging

GE Healthcare Bags FDA Approval for Low-Dose CT Lung Cancer Screening

Toshiba America Medical Systems Secures FDA Clearance for Aquilion ONE Family Enhancements



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Canon Renames Toshiba Medical Systems as Canon Medical Systems

Siemens to Sell Stake in Siemens Healthineers

Hitachi Launches Hitachi Healthcare America

Samsung NeuroLogica Collaborates with MedyMatch for AI Support

GE Healthcare Collaborates with HeartFlow

UC Davis Signs Licensing Agreement with Isotropic Imaging

Carestream Health Installs OnSight 3D Extremity Cone-Beam CT imaging System at Cobalt Health's Imaging Centre

Hitachi Upgrades Scenaria 128-Slice CT Systems for US Clients Under Full Service Agreement

Canon Acquires Toshiba Medical Systems

Toshiba Medical Systems to Establish Yokohama Development Center

Siemens Rebrands Siemens Healthcare as Siemens Healthineers

Hitachi to Acquire Kurt & Kurt

Royal Philips Spins Off Lighting Business to Focus on Healthcare Division

Fortis Hospital Noida Procures 256-slice CT Scanner

Kyoto University Hospital Employs Portable Intraoperative Computed Tomography (iCT) Scanner

Erlanger Health System Purchases Siemens Biograph mCT

Samsung Inks Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier

J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital Procures Toshiba's Aquilion PRIME 80 Slice CT Scanner

North Star Imaging Europe Expands its Footprint in the UK and Ireland

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Hospital Procures PET-CT Scanner



9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 34 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 48)



The United States (20)

(20) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (16)

(16) Germany (5)

(5) Rest of Europe (11)

(11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ca2lj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

