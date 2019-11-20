Computer & Gaming Monitor Black Friday Deals (2019): Early LG, Acer, HP, Samsung, Dell & G-Sync Monitor Savings Rated by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best monitor deals for Black Friday 2019? Deals researchers at The Consumer Post have found the best early savings on Samsung, LG, Asus, HP, Dell & more computer & gaming monitor brands. Links to the best live deals are listed below.

Best Monitor deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their latest deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Computer monitors have different uses. The monitors with 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate are made for gaming. Curved monitors will give gamers a more immersive experience, but not all games have a special option for ultrawide screens. Samsung monitors are known to give bright displays while G-Sync monitors are recognized for quality and compatibility. ACER and ASUS offer budget options for gamers. Meanwhile, HP and LG carry a wide range of monitors for different users' varying needs.

What's the story behind the term 'Black Friday'? Originally a term used to describe the high volume of shoppers and resulting accidents during chaotic sales, Black Friday now describes the sales period around late November when stores offer a large number of impressive deals.

About The Consumer Post:

The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE The Consumer Post