Computer accessories market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global computer accessories market size is projected to grow by USD 4,616.8 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 51%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Accessories Market 2023-2027

Global computer accessories market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global computer accessories market as a part of the technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market, which covers manufacturers of cellular phones, personal computers, servers, electronic computer components, and peripherals. It also includes data storage components, motherboards, audio and video cards, monitors, keyboards, printers, and other peripherals. Technavio calculates the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market size by considering the revenue generated from sales of the hardware devices, equipment, and components.

Global computer accessories market - Five forces

The global computer accessories market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global computer accessories market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global computer accessories market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product, end-user, and region.

The external HDDs segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increase in data usage and the need for backup in case the internal HDD of a system crashes.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global computer accessories market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global computer accessories market.

North America held 51% of the global computer accessories market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as rapid advances in technology and the growing number of gamers. The US is the largest contributor to market growth in North America .

Global computer accessories market – Market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

The growing popularity of e-sports is driving the global computer accessories market growth.

There are approximately 2.2 billion gamers across the world, and this number will grow further during the forecast period

Moreover, e-sports leagues have increased the entertainment value of video games. E-sports generated total revenue of USD 266.5 million in 2020.

in 2020. Thus, the increasing number of e-sports players will fuel the demand for PC gaming accessories.

Recent trends influencing the market

Advances in technology are a key trend in the market.

Some of the major technological advances include the hybrid mouse, the TransluSense keyboard, the Peregrine glove, and Tobii REX.

For instance, in the TransluSense keyboard, cameras and infrared lights are projected onto objects such as glass, which allows the user to see the keys and thereby input data into the PC.

The above factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The growth of the smartphone and tablet market is challenging the growth of the global computer accessories market.

The demand for smartphones and tablets is increasing, as they provide most of the features that are available on PCs. Hence, non-business consumers prefer to invest in smartphones and tablets instead of PCs.

The use of PCs among individuals has declined substantially, which poses a challenge to the manufacturers of PC accessories. As a result, manufacturers should target the right customers and introduce relevant functionalities.

Thus, the increased use of tablets and smartphones will adversely affect the global computer accessories market.

What are the key data covered in this computer accessories market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the computer accessories market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the computer accessories market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the computer accessories market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of computer accessories market vendors

The computer market size is projected to grow by USD 209.41 billion with a CAGR of 9.68% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (laptop, desktop, and tablet) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

The computer servers market size is projected to grow by USD 45.12 billion with a CAGR of 9.21% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Computer Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,616.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A4Tech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., AZIO Corp., Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Dream Machines sp. Zoo, GN Store Nord AS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., KYE Systems Corp, Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Interactive Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mionix, Razer Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Turtle Beach Corp., and Western Digital Corp. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global computer accessories market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.3 External HDDs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Gaming accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Portable speakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Pointing devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Business sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Consumer sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AZIO Corp.

12.4 Corsair Gaming Inc.

12.5 COUGAR

12.6 GN Store Nord AS

12.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

12.8 KYE Systems Corp

12.9 Logitech International SA

12.10 Mad Catz Interactive Inc.

12.11 Microsoft Corp.

12.12 Mionix

12.13 Razer Inc.

12.14 Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co.

12.15 Seiko Epson Corp.

12.16 Sony Group Corp.

12.17 Toshiba Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

