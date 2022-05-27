Computer Accessories Market Size to Grow by USD 4.28 Bn at a CAGR of 5.87%| Software segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

This market research report extensively covers Computer Accessories Market segmentations by the following:

Product - External HDDs, gaming accessories, portable speakers, pointing devices, and others

The external HDDs segment's market share will expand significantly over the projection period, from 47.00 percent of the entire market in 2020 to 41.84 percent of the worldwide computer accessories market in 2025. The global computer accessories market's greatest revenue contributor in this sector. The rise in external HDD sales is attributed to increased data usage and the requirement for backup in the event that a system's internal HDD fails. This was the primary driver of the external HDDs segment's growth in 2020.

Geography - North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

APAC will account for 51 percent of market growth. The primary markets for computer accessories in APAC are China , Japan , and South Korea (Republic of Korea). The market in this region will expand quicker than the market in other regions.

The increase in shipment volume is owing to increased demand for PCs from both the consumer and commercial sectors, which would aid the expansion of the computer accessories market in APAC throughout the forecast period.

Computer Accessories Market Dynamics

Market Driver

The growing popularity of e-sports is one of the primary reasons driving the computer accessories market. With the introduction of e-sports leagues, the gaming environment has changed dramatically. As more gamers turn to gaming as a job, purchasing gaming gear has become a need for many games. The E-sports league began as a way to turn video games' entertainment value into a global sports craze.

Market Trend

Another important element driving the growth of the computer accessories market is replacement sales outnumbering new product sales, as well as a rising desire for assembly. Customers' reasons for acquiring PC peripherals are changing, according to the computer accessories market. Customers are increasingly purchasing PC peripherals as replacements for their current systems rather than for first use. This market is rapidly expanding as customers replace their outdated peripherals with newer, more technologically advanced models.

Market Challenge

One of the major obstacles to the computer accessories market's growth is the declining demand for standalone devices and the rise of the smartphone and tablet markets. Smartphones and tablets are becoming increasingly popular because they offer nearly all of the features found on a computer. Smartphones and tablets make surfing the internet and viewing the web more convenient. As a result, non-business users prefer smartphones and tablets to PCs since they are more portable.

Computer Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.87% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.45 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AZIO Corp., Corsair Components Inc., COUGAR, KYE Systems Corp, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Mionix, Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co., SteelSeries ApS, Turtle Beach Corp., and Western Digital Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Computer Accessories Market Segmentation

Product

External HDDs



Gaming accessories



Portable speakers



Pointing devices



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East And Africa



South America

Computer Accessories Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AZIO Corp.

Corsair Components Inc.

COUGAR

KYE Systems Corp

Mad Catz Global Ltd.

Mionix

Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co.

SteelSeries ApS

Turtle Beach Corp.

Western Digital Corp.

Product Insights and News

AZIO Corp.

The company offers keyboards, mice, mousepads, BlueTooth dongles, and other accessories. The company also offers audio products, accessories, and support services.

HP Inc.

The company offers commercial and consumer desktop and notebook personal computers, workstations, thin clients, commercial mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services. The company offers printers, batteries, chargers, adapters, mouse, keyboards, and others.

Logitech International SA

The company focuses on the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. The company offers mouse, keyboards, headsets, speakers, webcams, and others.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 External HDDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: External HDDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: External HDDs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Gaming accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Gaming accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Gaming accessories - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Portable speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Portable speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Portable speakers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Pointing devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Pointing devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Pointing devices - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 29: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Business sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Business sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Business sector - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Consumer sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Consumer sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Consumer sector - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AZIO Corp.

Exhibit 56: AZIO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 57: AZIO Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: AZIO Corp. - Key offerings

11.4 Corsair Components Inc.

Exhibit 59: Corsair Components Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Corsair Components Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Corsair Components Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 62: Corsair Components Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 COUGAR

Exhibit 63: COUGAR - Overview



Exhibit 64: COUGAR - Product and service



Exhibit 65: COUGAR - Key offerings

11.6 KYE Systems Corp

Exhibit 66: KYE Systems Corp - Overview



Exhibit 67: KYE Systems Corp - Product and service



Exhibit 68: KYE Systems Corp - Key offerings

11.7 Mad Catz Global Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Mad Catz Global Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Mad Catz Global Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Mad Catz Global Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 72: Mad Catz Global Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Mionix

Exhibit 73: Mionix - Overview



Exhibit 74: Mionix - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Mionix - Key offerings

11.9 Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co.

Exhibit 76: Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Seagate Technology Plc- Key news



Exhibit 79: Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co. - Key offerings

11.10 SteelSeries ApS

Exhibit 80: SteelSeries ApS - Overview



Exhibit 81: SteelSeries ApS - Product and service



Exhibit 82: SteelSeries Aps - Key news



Exhibit 83: SteelSeries ApS - Key offerings

11.11 Turtle Beach Corp.

Exhibit 84: Turtle Beach Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Turtle Beach Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Turtle Beach Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 87: Turtle Beach Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Turtle Beach Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Western Digital Corp.

Exhibit 89: Western Digital Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Western Digital Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Western Digital Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Western Digital Corp. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology



Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 96: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

