Computer Accessories Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% from 2022 to 2027|5 years (2017-2021) historic industry size, segmentation, and analysis of 15 vendors- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The computer accessories market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,616.87 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 5.86%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Computer Accessories Market 2023-2027 – Vendor Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Accessories Market

The computer accessories market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Computer Accessories Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (external HDDs, gaming accessories, portable speakers, pointing devices, and others), and end-user (business sector and consumer sector)

The market share growth in the external HDDs segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rise in data usage and the importance of data backup play a significant role in shaping consumer preferences. As data consumption continues to grow, individuals have a greater need to safeguard their valuable information. The risk of system failures, particularly the internal hard disk drive (HDD) crashing, further highlights the importance of data backup. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Overview

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

North America is projected to contribute 51% by 2027. The top two external HDD vendors, namely Western Digital and Seagate Technology, are based in the region. The United States is the biggest market in this region for these products. Moreover, the rapid technological advancements and the expanding population of gamers in North America will result in a surge in demand for PC accessories. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Computer Accessories Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing popularity of e-sports is the key factor driving the market growth. This growth is due to the introduction of e-sports leagues that has significantly changed the landscape of the gaming industry. Since more and more people are turning to gaming as a career, purchasing gaming accessories has become necessary for these games. The E-sports league was established to boost video games' entertainment value as a growing worldwide sports phenomenon. The need for PC gaming accessories will increase as more people participate in e-sports. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Advances in technology are a major trend in the market. The growth in the computer accessories industry is significantly driven by advancements in technology, particularly in the field of peripherals. Several noteworthy technological innovations, such as the Hybrid mouse, TransluSense keyboard, Peregrine glove, and Tobii REX, are expected to fuel the growth of this market. These cutting-edge developments in peripherals enhance user experiences and offer novel functionalities, attracting consumers and driving the demand for computer accessories. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The growth of the smartphone and tablet market is a major challenge restricting market growth. The increasing demand for smartphones and tablets is due to their ability to offer a wide range of features comparable to PCs. These devices provide convenient internet surfing and web browsing access, making them a preferred choice for non-business consumers. Furthermore, their portability is leading many individuals to invest in smartphones and tablets instead of traditional PCs. As a result, the usage of PCs has witnessed a significant decline. Hence, these factors are expected to hamper market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Computer Accessories Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the computer accessories market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the computer accessories market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the computer accessories market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of computer accessories market vendors

Computer Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,616.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.56 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A4Tech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., AZIO Corp., Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Dream Machines sp. Zoo, GN Store Nord AS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., KYE Systems Corp, Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Interactive Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mionix, Razer Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Turtle Beach Corp., and Western Digital Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

