Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market to Expand at a 11.2% CAGR - Fact.MR Analysis

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Fact.MR's recent research, the computer-aided dispatch market is estimated to reach revenues of approximately US$ 5.95 billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%.

The computer aided dispatch market is being driven by an increase in cybercrime, natural catastrophes, and national public safety programs and updated legislation and regulations, as well as the introduction of connected devices. During the COVID-19 epidemic, corporations used computer-aided dispatch systems to monitor employees' progress in remote working arrangements, while healthcare providers used them to supervise patients and staff to prevent the infection from spreading.

By automating location detection, effective caller identification, and number identification, the new and enhanced computer-aided dispatch systems enable public safety agencies to expedite their dispatch workflows. The global CAD market's development prospects have been boosted by recent advancements in cloud-based and wearable technologies.

Apple, for example, just revealed a new walkie-talkie capability for the Apple Watch, which is included in the most recent software update. The idea of walkie-talkies on wearable technology may have been employed outside of a consumer market while still in its early phases of development. The advantages of contemporary computer-aided dispatch systems enable emergency services to respond swiftly and efficiently, potentially reducing the number of lives lost due to avoidable fatalities.

The US National Emergency Number Association recently announced the NextGen 911 concept, which proposes the upgrading of current computer-aided dispatch systems across the country by 2023.

The Internet of Things is continuing to evolve, providing the necessary infrastructure for the growth of the computer-assisted dispatch market. Connectivity between things has grown exponentially, allowing for more effective detection, monitoring, and control of resources and human life.

"Rising security vulnerabilities, both in the conventional and virtual sense, is prompting countries and industries to develop extensive protection networks to secure sensitive information, widening scope for deploying computer aided dispatch solutions," comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Anticipated Market Size (2022) US$ 2.06 Bn Projected Market Value in 2032 US$ 5.95 Bn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 11.2% Market Share of North America 37%

Key Takeaways:

Based on deployment, cloud-based computer aided dispatch solutions will be in great demand, with a yearly growth rate of over 11%.

Based on end-use industry, utilities will emerge as a major market for computer aided dispatch solutions, with a market size of US$ 600 million in 2022.

in 2022. From 2022 through 2032, North America is expected to grow at a 9% CAGR.

is expected to grow at a 9% CAGR. Asia is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the future decade, with a CAGR of 10%.

is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the future decade, with a CAGR of 10%. By the end of 2022, the global market for computer-assisted dispatch is expected to be worth more than US$ 2 billion .

Growth Drivers:

Innovations and improvements in technology continue to influence the growth of the computer-aided dispatch industry, allowing CAD systems to have a broader range of applications.

The dispatch market is growing as a result of an increase in criminal activity and natural disasters that put pressure on public safety and dispatch solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

To expand their market game, prominent organizations are using innovative measures such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technical developments, mergers, and acquisitions.

In November 2020 , Carbyne and Central Square Technologies will collaborate on CAD improvements. More 911 callers will be able to open live video chats, send instant messages, and share data with emergency dispatchers thanks to a cooperation between a startup and a conglomerate.

, Carbyne and Central Square Technologies will collaborate on CAD improvements. More 911 callers will be able to open live video chats, send instant messages, and share data with emergency dispatchers thanks to a cooperation between a startup and a conglomerate. In December 2021 , Zetron, a global leader in integrated mission critical communications technology, and Softil, the world's leading mission-critical communications (MCX) enabler, announced that Zetron will use Softil's BEEHD MCX-enabling technology to expand the LTE Push-To-Talk (PTT) integration capabilities of its dispatch solutions.

Key Players in the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market Include:

Central Square Technologies

Priority Dispatch Corp

Zetron, Inc.

Southern Software, Inc.

NowForce, FDM Software

Harris Systems USA , Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the computer aided dispatch (CAD) market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global computer aided dispatch (CAD) market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Component

Computer Aided Dispatch Solutions



Computer Aided Dispatch Services



Implementation





Support & Maintenance





Training

By Deployment Type

Cloud-based Computer Aided Dispatch



On-premises Computer Aided Dispatch

By Application Area

Computer Aided Dispatch for Unit Management



Computer Aided Dispatch for Reporting & Analysis



Computer Aided Dispatch for Call Management



Computer Aided Dispatch for Decision Support

By Industry

Computer Aided Dispatch for Transportation



Computer Aided Dispatch for Government



Computer Aided Dispatch for Healthcare



Computer Aided Dispatch for Utilities

By Organization Type

Computer Aided Dispatch for Large Enterprises



Computer Aided Dispatch for Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Key Questions Covered in Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market Report

The report offers insight into the computer aided dispatch (CAD) market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for computer aided dispatch (CAD) market between 2022 and 2032.

Computer aided dispatch (CAD) market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Computer aided dispatch (CAD) market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

