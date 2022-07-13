Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market to Reach $7.5 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 11.48% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in cases of chronic and unknown diseases and rapid drug development drive the growth of the global computer-aided drug discovery market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market by Type (Structure Based Drug Design, Ligand-Based Drug Design, Sequence-Based Approaches), by Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiovascular Disease, Respiratory Disease, Diabetes, Others), by End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.' According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global computer-aided drug discovery market was estimated at $2.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $7.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.48% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Prime determinants of growth-

Rise in cases of chronic and unknown diseases and rapid drug development drive the growth of the global computer-aided drug discovery market. On the other hand, shortage of skilled labor to operate computer-aided drug discovery solutions impedes the growth to some extent. However, several growth prospects in the developed and developing economies have been beneficial for the market growth.

Covid-19 scenario-

Despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating effect on several industries, the computer-aided drug discovery market was driven positively throughout the global health crisis.

Increased R&D activities among scientists, researchers, biotechnological and biopharmaceutical companies to limit the spread disease impacted the market positively.

The oncology segment to retain the lion's share-

On the basis of therapeutic area, the oncology segment held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly one-fourth of the global computer-aided drug discovery market. The same segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.29% throughout the forecast period. Rise in R&D activities to discover novel drugs drives the growth of the segment.

The pharmaceutical companies segment to dominate by 2030-

By end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment contributed to the lion's share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global computer-aided drug discovery market. The biotechnology companies' segment, on the other hand, is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.97% from 2022 to 2030. Increase in R&D sending to develop biologics for treating several diseases propels the segment growth.

North America exhibited the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period-

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global computer-aided drug discovery market. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.84% throughout the forecast period. Increasing number of biotechnology companies and R&D expenditure is the major factor are the major factors driving the market growth.

Key players in the industry-

Schrödinger, Inc.

Bayer AG

Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Aris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI)

Bioduro-Sundia

Charles River Laboratories

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the computer-aided drug discovery market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers computer-aided drug discovery market analysis from 2021 to 2031, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global computer-aided drug discovery market growth.

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

