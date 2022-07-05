Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Global Market Report 2022: Cloud Deployment Model Continues to Gain Traction in CAE Market

Jul 05, 2022, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period.
Computer-aided engineering (CAE) refers to the use of computer and software solutions to design, analyze and generate processes and products. CAE broadly incorporates computer aided design (CAD) as well as computer aided manufacturing (CAM) capabilities for providing assistance in engineering analysis processes.
The market has benefited significantly from the rapid shift of manufacturing of the West to cheaper destinations in the East. Market growth would be largely directed by the emerging economies, where the prominence of CIM or Computer Integrated Manufacturing is growing.
Continued reduction in prices of CAE software and licensing fees would also stimulate market growth. Cloud computing is bringing down costs of licensing, deployment as well as maintenance, which is likely to expand the market. Companies are also leveraging advanced technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence for creating advanced CAE tools.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
The Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR. North America and Europe are the leading regions led by increasing manufacturing sector automation. The presence of large automotive manufacturers in countries such as Russia, Germany and Romania also propel market growth for CAE in Europe. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly attributed to steady rise of major end-use industries. Another prominent growth promoting factor is the growing automation penetration in manufacturing industries in the region.
