Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Global Market Report 2022: Cloud Deployment Model Continues to Gain Traction in CAE Market

The global market for Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period.



Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2026

Computer-aided engineering (CAE) refers to the use of computer and software solutions to design, analyze and generate processes and products. CAE broadly incorporates computer aided design (CAD) as well as computer aided manufacturing (CAM) capabilities for providing assistance in engineering analysis processes.

The market has benefited significantly from the rapid shift of manufacturing of the West to cheaper destinations in the East. Market growth would be largely directed by the emerging economies, where the prominence of CIM or Computer Integrated Manufacturing is growing.

Continued reduction in prices of CAE software and licensing fees would also stimulate market growth. Cloud computing is bringing down costs of licensing, deployment as well as maintenance, which is likely to expand the market. Companies are also leveraging advanced technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence for creating advanced CAE tools.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

The Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR. North America and Europe are the leading regions led by increasing manufacturing sector automation. The presence of large automotive manufacturers in countries such as Russia, Germany and Romania also propel market growth for CAE in Europe. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly attributed to steady rise of major end-use industries. Another prominent growth promoting factor is the growing automation penetration in manufacturing industries in the region.



Select Competitors:

Altair Engineering, Inc.

SimuTech Group

Dassault Systemes SE

Dell Inc.

ESI Group

Hexagon AB

Mentor Graphics, Inc.

NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

Numeca International

Siemens Industry Software Inc.

Simerics Inc.

Symscape

Synopsys, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE): A Prelude

CAE Software

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Finite Element Analysis (FEA) Segment Leads Global Market

Cloud Deployment Model to Witness High Growth

Automotive Industry Emerges as the Major End-Use Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trend towards Outsourcing of Manufacturing Processes to Emerging Economies Fuels Demand for CAE Solutions

Benefits of Integrated CAE Software Solutions in Reducing Prototyping Cost & Product Recalls

Finite Element Analysis Market: Poised for Healthy Growth

Growing Use of Computational Fluid Dynamics Augurs Well for the Market

Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well for CAE Market

Global 3D Printing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Cloud Deployment Model Continues to Gain Traction in CAE Market

Adoption of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Platform for Private Clouds Bodes Well for the Market

CAE Simplifies Engineering Design

Expanding Role of CAE in Product Development

Automotive Industry Leads the CAE Market

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID -19 to Support Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

While Short-term Outlook Remains Challenged due to Pandemic, Aerospace Sector Poised to Witness Healthy Growth in the Long Run

Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Electronics Industry Presents Opportunities for CAE Software Market

Virus Led Economic Recession Impacts Current Prospects for Electronics Industry

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020

Efficiency Advantages to Boost Demand for CAE Solutions in Medical Imaging

AI in CAE to Address Challenges of Engineering Processes

Value Added Resellers (VAR) Positively Impact CAE Market in Varied End-Use Industries

Challenges Confronting CAE Market

Availability of Open Source Software Restrains CAE Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



