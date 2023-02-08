Computer aided engineering (CAE) market to grow by 7.87% Y-O-Y in 2023; Driven by the growth of the smartphone industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer aided engineering (CAE) market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., BETA CAE Systems, Cadence Design Systems Inc., Ceetron AS, COMSOL AB, Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group SA, Fidesys LLC, Flow Sciences Inc., Hexagon AB, Parametric Designs and Solutions, PTC Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., SimScale GmbH, Symscape, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (FEA and CFD), End-user (Automotive, Aerospace and defense, Electrical and electronics, and Others), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

In 2017, the computer aided engineering (CAE) market was valued at USD 5,285.40 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,065.69 million. The computer aided engineering (CAE) market size is estimated to grow by USD 4137.6 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.04% according to Technavio.

Computer aided engineering (CAE) market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Computer aided engineering (CAE) market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Altair Engineering Inc. - The company offers CAE named Altair Hyperworks with model structures, mechanisms, fluids, electromagnetics, electrical, embedded software, systems design, and manufacturing processes.

- The company offers CAE named Altair Hyperworks with model structures, mechanisms, fluids, electromagnetics, electrical, embedded software, systems design, and manufacturing processes. ANSYS Inc. - The company offers CAE Ansys Discovery with bolted structures, flow control devices, and electronic cooling.

- The company offers CAE Ansys Discovery with bolted structures, flow control devices, and electronic cooling. Bentley Systems Inc. - The company offers CAE for 3D models of structural steel and 3D printing industries.

- The company offers CAE for 3D models of structural steel and 3D printing industries. Cadence Design Systems Inc. - The company offers CAE solutions for various automotives under its brand named Numflo.

Computer aided engineering (CAE) market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Growth of the smartphone industry

Increasing requirements for large-scale project management

Reduction in product design time and cost

KEY Challenges –

Lack of awareness among end-users about developments in CFD

High cost of CAE software

Rapid technology changes

The computer aided engineering (CAE) market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this computer aided engineering (CAE) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the computer aided engineering (CAE) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the computer aided engineering (CAE) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the computer aided engineering (CAE) market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of computer aided engineering (CAE) market vendors

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 184 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4137.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.87 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., BETA CAE Systems, Cadence Design Systems Inc., Ceetron AS, COMSOL AB, Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group SA, Fidesys LLC, Flow Sciences Inc., Hexagon AB, Parametric Designs and Solutions, PTC Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., SimScale GmbH, and Symscape Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

