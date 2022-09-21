Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market to record USD 5.65 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by growth of the smartphone industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global computer aided engineering (CAE) market size is expected to grow by USD 5.65 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 12.65% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market structure is fragmented in nature. The market has a limited number of vendors that compete with each other to gain extra market shares. The barriers to exiting the market are very low. This has limited the competitive rivalry among vendors. Besides, vendors are investing in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence to offer innovative solutions and expand their customer base. Gain complete insights into the vendor landscape, product launches, successful strategies adopted by vendors, and other important aspects. Buy Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2022-2026

The market is primarily driven by the growth of the smartphone industry. The growing availability of the internet has resulted in a significant rise in the adoption of smartphones across the world. This is encouraging smartphone and tablet manufacturers to leverage new technologies, hardware, and software to develop and launch new and innovative products. Smartphone manufacturers adopt simulation software to analyze various parameters of product development. For example, simulation software such as ANSYS is used to analyze the structural weakness of the smartphone or tablet casing and the effect of different casing materials on thermal management and IC performance and check for electronic signal performance. This is increasing the adoption of CAE solutions, which is driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the development of CAE solutions at the nano level will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth through 2026.

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market: Development of CAE solutions at the nano level

The application of CAE solutions at the nano level has been extending across various applications in different end-user industries. They are finding applications in nano simulations in high-performance computing (HPC). For instance, ETH uses nanoscale simulations for implementing the Hartree-Fock method required in supercomputers such as Cray XT5. Similarly, they are being used at nano levels in biomedical applications. For instance, BIOVIA is a suite provided by Dassault Systèmes for research and study in the field of chemistry, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals at nano levels. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global computer aided engineering (CAE) market during the forecast period.

"Increasing requirements for large-scale project management and the reduction in product design time and cost will further drive the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the computer aided engineering (CAE) market by Product (FEA and CFD), End-user (Automotive, Aerospace and defense, Electrical and electronics, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The Europe region led the computer aided engineering (CAE) market in 2021, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

