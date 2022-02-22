Computer-Aided Engineering Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with Altair Engineering Inc. and ANSYS Inc. | 17000 + Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Analysis Report by Product (FEA and CFD), End-user (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electrical and electronics, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/computer-aided-engineering-market-industry-analysis

Computer-Aided Engineering Market - Drivers & challenges

The computer-aided engineering market is driven by the growth of the smartphone industry. However, factors such as lack of awareness among end-users about developments in CFD may impede the market growth. The computer-aided engineering market analysis report also provides detailed information on upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

Some of key Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Players with offerings:

The CAE market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in advanced technologies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Altair Engineering Inc. - This software is used by mechanical, civil, electrical, industrial, chemical, and software engineers.

This software is used by mechanical, civil, electrical, industrial, chemical, and software engineers. ANSYS Inc. - This product is predominantly used for engineering simulation.

This product is predominantly used for engineering simulation. Dassault Systemes SE - The company offers different types of CAE software under the brand names 3DEXPERIENCE platform, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES, 3DEXCITE, Centric PLM, and MEDIDATA.

The company offers different types of CAE software under the brand names 3DEXPERIENCE platform, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES, 3DEXCITE, Centric PLM, and MEDIDATA. ESI Group - The company offers CAE software for applications including casting, CFD & multiphysics, composites, interior solution, sheet metal forming, system modeling, Vibro-acoustics, virtual performance solution, virtual reality and virtual seat solution, welding & assembly, multiphysics, and virtual systems & controls.

The company offers CAE software for applications including casting, CFD & multiphysics, composites, interior solution, sheet metal forming, system modeling, Vibro-acoustics, virtual performance solution, virtual reality and virtual seat solution, welding & assembly, multiphysics, and virtual systems & controls. NUMECA International - The company offers CAE software under the brand name OMNIS.

The company offers CAE software under the brand name OMNIS. To know about all major players with their offerings - Download a free sample now!

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

FEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

CFD - size and forecast 2020-2025

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace and defense - size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical and electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report !

Related Reports:

3D Computer-Aided Design Market in Eastern Europe -The 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe has the potential to grow by USD 209.62 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.90%. Download a free sample now!

Computer-Aided Design Market - The projected valuation of the computer-aided design (CAD) market by 2025 is USD 3.28 billion. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, NUMECA International, PTC Therapeutics Inc., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., and Symscape Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

FEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CFD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Altair Engineering Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

ESI Group

Hexagon AB

NUMECA International

PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Siemens AG

Simerics Inc.

Symscape

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio