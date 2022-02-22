Computer-Aided Engineering Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with Altair Engineering Inc. and ANSYS Inc. | 17000 + Technavio Reports

Feb 22, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The computer-aided engineering market is expected to grow by USD 3.57 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 9.33% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for computer-aided engineering in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the electrical and electronics industry and the automotive industry will facilitate the CAE market growth in APAC over the forecast period
Computer-Aided Engineering Market - Drivers & challenges
The computer-aided engineering market is driven by the growth of the smartphone industry. However, factors such as lack of awareness among end-users about developments in CFD may impede the market growth. The computer-aided engineering market analysis report also provides detailed information on upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.
Some of key Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Players with offerings:
The CAE market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in advanced technologies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Altair Engineering Inc. - This software is used by mechanical, civil, electrical, industrial, chemical, and software engineers.
- ANSYS Inc. - This product is predominantly used for engineering simulation.
- Dassault Systemes SE - The company offers different types of CAE software under the brand names 3DEXPERIENCE platform, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES, 3DEXCITE, Centric PLM, and MEDIDATA.
- ESI Group - The company offers CAE software for applications including casting, CFD & multiphysics, composites, interior solution, sheet metal forming, system modeling, Vibro-acoustics, virtual performance solution, virtual reality and virtual seat solution, welding & assembly, multiphysics, and virtual systems & controls.
- NUMECA International - The company offers CAE software under the brand name OMNIS.
Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- FEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- CFD - size and forecast 2020-2025
Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace and defense - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electrical and electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
|
Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.57 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.78
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, NUMECA International, PTC Therapeutics Inc., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., and Symscape
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- FEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- CFD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Altair Engineering Inc.
- ANSYS Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- ESI Group
- Hexagon AB
- NUMECA International
- PTC Therapeutics Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Simerics Inc.
- Symscape
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
