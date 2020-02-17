Computer Aided Engineering Market Size Worth $14.9 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global computer aided engineering market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 9.3% CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid growth of the wearable industry is likely to increase the use of computer aided engineering (CAE) software in the electronics industry. With the smartphone market in its maturity stage, major players are in search of new sources of revenue. As a result, wearable technology is likely to witness a surge in demand over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The Finite Element Analysis (FEA) segment dominated the market for CAE solutions in 2019. FEA simulates real components to analyze problems pertaining to heat transfer, structural analysis, electromagnetic potential, and mass transport

The cloud-based deployment model is expected to register the fastest growth over the projected period, on the basis of deployment model. Cloud-based deployment enables faster distribution, minimal maintenance, reduction in cost, and increase in scalability

The automotive segment held the dominant share in 2019, by way of end use. In this sector, CAE software is used to analyze the feasibility of heat dissipation techniques such as cooling, ventilation, and aerodynamics. The aerospace sector is expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period

Asia Pacific and South America are poised to emerge as lucrative regional markets for CAE software over the forecast period. Rising government investments in the manufacturing sector and growing automation of industrial equipment are major factors driving these markets

Key players in the market include Siemens AG ( Germany ), Exa Corporation (U.S.), MSC Software Corporation (U.S.), and ESI Group ( France ). Industry players are constantly investing in R&D to develop differentiated products and stay ahead of the competition.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Computer Aided Engineering Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (FEA, CFD, Multibody Dynamics, Optimization & Simulation), By Deployment Model, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/computer-aided-engineering-cae-market

Growing penetration of IoT, tablets, and smartphones is expected to boost the CAE market. Increasing usage of wearable devices in a host of industries, such as medicine, fitness, transportation, education, entertainment, and gaming, is also paving the way for market growth. Miniaturization of electronic devices and sensors, persuasive connectivity, and lowered costs have significantly contributed to the growth of wearable devices, thereby impacting the growth of computer aided engineering.

Looking to increase driver and passenger safety in vehicles, government regulations have mandated the application of technologies such as collision avoidance systems, parking assistance systems, wireless communication technology, and interactive infotainment systems in upcoming car technologies. This is anticipated to spur the demand for computer aided engineering software. Additionally, technological advancements in the automotive sector, including driverless cars and semi-autonomous cars, are likely to boost demand for computer aided engineering software.

Emerging new engineering modes such as 3D printing, building information modeling, and concurrent engineering are likely to influence the computer aided engineering market. 3D printing is a form of additive manufacturing that allows users to print any object as a three-dimensional image. The technology helps in reducing production costs and developing new methods of production. Ease of use and unlimited customization capabilities are the key factors driving the adoption of 3D printing across industries, which is further expected to positively impact the demand for computer aided engineering.

Prevailing open source software are anticipated to restrain the adoption of computer aided engineering software and solutions over the projected period. These software are available for free on the web; however, vendors charge for support, customization, and maintenance services. Another major advantage of open source technology is that minor flaws and bugs can be tested and fixed immediately. Linux has been leading the open architecture software market. Open source software has been a boon for small software vendors. However, it has proven to be a restraint for large enterprises.

Grand View Research has segmented the computer aided engineering market based on type, deployment model, end use, and region:

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Finite Element Analysis (FEA)



Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)



Multibody Dynamics



Optimization & Simulation

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

On-premise



Cloud-based

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Automotive



Defense & Aerospace



Electronics



Medical Devices



Industrial Equipment



Others

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Singapore





South Korea



South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

Casino Management System Market – Global casino management system market size was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period.

– Global casino management system market size was valued at in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period. Automated Guided Vehicle Market – Global automated guided vehicle market size was valued at USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027.

– Global automated guided vehicle market size was valued at in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027. 3D Printing Market – Global 3D printing market size was valued at USD 11.58 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR exceeding 14% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.