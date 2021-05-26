Computer Aided Technology Announces Partnership with the ExOne Company

For more than 20 years, ExOne has been a trailblazer in industrial 3D printing systems. This partnership, finalized in early May, adds ExOne's Innovent+ ® metal binder jetting system and the Metal Designlab ™ office-friendly bound metal technology, to the company's growing list of professional product development solutions.

"We are continually exploring the market for technology solutions that will help our customers solve their product development challenges while increasing their competitive advantage," said Rich Werneth, president, CATI. "This partnership allows us to further diversify our portfolio of quality products that our customers have come to expect when working with CATI. ExOne's use of proven, cutting-edge technology will give our clients new opportunities to push the boundaries of product design and offer new levels of design freedom."

CATI will now sell the ExOne Innovent+® metal binder jetting system, the Metal Designlab™by Rapidia, as well as ancillary equipment, such as the X1F advanced furnace, and consumables nationwide. Parts produced using ExOne technology are often used to produce molds, cores and final end-use parts for a wide variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, medical, dental, education, R&D, energy and defense.

"CATI is an experienced engineering solution provider that will help expand our customer base," said John Hartner, CEO, ExOne. "We're confident that CATI's customers will find that the ExOne Metal Designlab and Innovent+ deliver meaningful and proven value that is unparalleled in the marketplace today."

About Computer Aided Technology

Since 1992, Computer Aided Technology (CATI) has made it our mission to deliver and support the best product development solutions available. Our portfolio includes solutions from SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systèmes, Stratasys, ExOne, PostProcess Technologies, DriveWorks, CAMWorks, and Creaform.

We exist so our clients can focus on what they do best – design and manufacture their products. Our clients are experts in developing their products; we are experts in putting technology solutions in place quickly and efficiently and with a consistently high level of quality. From small design firms to Fortune 500 companies, we support thousands of market-leading companies in every niche of product development, design, and manufacturing. Computer Aided Technology has the tools, the experience, the knowledge, and the dedication to bring your business vision to reality.

Anyone can sell you software or hardware; our goal is to earn the right to be your trusted advisor. For more information, visit us at www.cati.com or call 888-308-2284.

