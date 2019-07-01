Computer Aided Technology Continues Expansion

"We are excited to be able to offer our full portfolio and range of expertise to clients in Minnesota and Iowa. We look forward to helping many new customers grow their business," said Rich Werneth, President of Computer Aided Technology. "They will have access to local resources for SOLIDWORKS training and support as well as the combined knowledge of our entire organization."

This expansion will provide manufacturers and engineers in Minnesota and Iowa with a wide range of industry-leading product development solutions including those of InFlow Technology. InFlow Technology is a wholly owned subsidiary of CATI dedicated to PLM and PDM. InFlow Technology is among an elite group of companies to be certified as a SOLIDWORKS PDM Service Provider.

Computer Aided Technology will support their Minnesota clients from their current Eden Prairie, MN office. Plans are already underway for renovation of that space to include a state of the art SOLIDWORKS training facility. Iowa clients will be supported from a new facility in Des Moines, IA.

About Computer Aided Technology

Since 1992, Computer Aided Technology (CATI) has made it our mission to deliver and support the best product development solutions available. Our portfolio includes solutions from SOLIDWORKS, Stratasys, Creaform, Desktop Metal, Roland DGA, and Dassault Systèmes. Anyone can sell you software or hardware; our goal is to earn the right to be your trusted advisor. For more information, visit us at www.cati.com or call 888-308-2284.

