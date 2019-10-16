Computer Aided Technology Continues Growth with Fisher Unitech Merger

"We look forward to working with and supporting Fisher Unitech and their clients," said Rich Werneth, President, Computer Aided Technology. "Like CATI, Fisher Unitech has built its business around ensuring their customers' success. That's what makes this merger a great fit."

Over the years, CATI and Fisher Unitech established themselves as industry leading providers of SOLIDWORKS software and Stratasys 3D Printing technologies, helping thousands of companies with solutions to their product development challenges. Clients will benefit from the combination of resources, including an expanded solution portfolio, additional technical resources, and live local support personnel assisting clients 12 hours per day.

"The CATI Team is one of the best in the business. Their depth of technical resources and ability to support the entire SOLIDWORKS and Stratasys portfolio, as well as the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE Platform, makes them stand out in this industry. This will be a smooth transition with many added benefits for both Fisher Unitech and CATI clients," said Matt Wise, President and CEO, Fisher Unitech.

Fisher Unitech customers will also have access to CATI's subsidiary, InFlow Technology, to serve their PLM/PDM strategies. InFlow has deployed hundreds of successful PDM and PLM systems since 2001, including the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform from Dassault Systèmes. The InFlow team consists of industry experts fully dedicated to PLM and PDM solutions.

To learn more about this merger, visit the CATI and Fisher Unitech websites. Alternatively, visit their merger FAQ Page.

About Fisher Unitech

Fisher Unitech is fundamentally improving manufacturing in America by delivering, supporting, and training customers on the best product development software and additive and subtractive manufacturing solutions available. The company provides 3D software and hardware, which enables customers to design, validate and manage innovative products from prototyping to manufacturing. Fisher Unitech is one of the largest providers of Stratasys 3D printers in the world and one of the leading SOLIDWORKS providers. We have best-in-class technical experts who work proactively to ensure that customers gain the most value from their investment with award-winning training options, consultation, and support. Fisher Unitech has locations throughout the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and New England.

About Computer Aided Technology

Since 1992, Computer Aided Technology (CATI) has made it our mission to deliver and support the best product development solutions available. Our portfolio includes solutions from SOLIDWORKS, Stratasys, Creaform, Dassault Systèmes, and Desktop Metal.

We exist so our clients can focus on what they do best – design and manufacture their products. Our clients are experts in developing their products; we are experts in putting technology solutions in place quickly and efficiently and with a consistently high level of quality. From small design firms to Fortune 500 companies, we support thousands of market-leading companies in every niche of product development, design, and manufacturing. Computer Aided Technology has the tools, the experience, the knowledge and the dedication to bring your business vision to reality.

Anyone can sell you software or hardware; our goal is to earn the right to be your trusted advisor. For more information, visit us at www.cati.com or call 888-308-2284

SOURCE Computer Aided Technology, LLC