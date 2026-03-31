Computer Guidance's eCMS v4.2 Earns 2026 Top Product Recognition from Constructech

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer Guidance Corporation, the leading developer of cloud-based ERP solutions for the construction industry, today announced that Computer Guidance's eCMS v.4.2 ERP solution was selected as a 2026 Top Product by Constructech.

Constructech unveiled the winners of the Constructech Top Products 2026 Awards, honoring the most innovative, influential, and future shaping technologies in commercial residential, and infrastructure construction, and the broader AEC (architecture, engineering, and construction) ecosystem. This year's winners reflect a marketplace undergoing rapid transformation—where AI (artificial intelligence), robotics, automation, digital twins, and connected platforms are no longer emerging trends but essential tools for building smarter, safer, and more sustainably.

The Constructech Top Products program recognizes solutions that demonstrate exceptional innovation, strong customer adoption, and measurable impact on real world construction workflows. Each product is evaluated for its ability to solve industry challenges, improve productivity, enhance safety, and advance digital maturity across commercial, industrial, heavy civil, and residential sectors.

"Data is the key to successful construction projects, but often information isn't easily accessible," says Peggy Smedley, editorial director, Constructech. "Computer Guidance Corp., solves this with eCMS v4.2, which helps turn data into insights and delivers it to the right people at the right time. Congrats to Computer Guidance on the 2026 Constructech Top Products win."

Computer Guidance Corporation's eCMS v.4.2 is a comprehensive, cloud-based ERP platform purpose-built for the construction industry. Designed to unify financials, project management, and operational workflows in a single system, eCMS centralizes vast amounts of critical business data and transforms it into actionable insights. Through advanced reporting, business intelligence, and mobile capabilities, users can easily leverage real-time and historical data to support daily decision-making, improve forecasting, and drive strategic planning—whether in the field or in the office.

"We are proud to be recognized as a 2026 Top Product by Constructech," said Steven Gross, VP of Client Success at Computer Guidance Corporation. "This honor underscores our commitment to innovation and to helping our customers harness the full power of their data."

About Computer Guidance Corporation

With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents. https://computerguidance.com

About the Constructech Top Products Awards

For more than two decades, the Constructech Top Products Awards have recognized the most forward-thinking solutions in construction technology. Winners are selected based on innovation, adoption, user experience, and the ability to solve critical industry challenges. A panel of industry experts judge and determine the winners. Learn more at connectedworld.com

About Constructech

Constructech is the leading authority on the intersection of construction and technology, connecting people, equipment, technology, and data. It delivers award programs, research, editorial analysis, and thought leadership that empowers industry professionals to embrace innovation and drive transformation.

SOURCE Computer Guidance Corporation