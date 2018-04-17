Computer-Induced Eye Strain Can Be Addressed More Easily With Vision Savings From FEBC

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye strain is a common problem among habitual computer users and should not be taken lightly. Certain steps can be taken to reduce the strain of sitting at a computer for long hours, but professional help may be needed as well. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, offers discounts on a variety of health and wellness services and products, including vision savings.

"Millions of Americans work in an office job, glued to the computer — for better or for worse," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "So many hours of screen time can take a toll on our bodies."

So much so that there's a term for it: computer vision syndrome or CVS. Experts say CVS precipitates from the constant, repetitive work that our eyes must do in order to contend with the changing images on the screen and the light emitting from it. Having the wrong prescription (or none at all when needed) compounds the issue. It might benefit those who work long hours on a computer to see an eye doctor to ensure that their vision is being appropriately corrected.

FEBC members with access to certain health and wellness benefits may find help in the vision savings benefit. While FEBC members may use this benefit to help better their vision care, this benefit is not insurance and not intended to replace insurance.

"Taking care of your eyes is so important, but many people may not take the time to do so, especially if issues come on gradually," said Martinez. "FEBC's health and wellness benefits are here to make wellness — that is, taking care of yourself — that much easier."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

Contact

To learn more about Financial Education Benefits Center, please contact:

Financial Education Benefits Center

2010 Crow Canyon Place Ste. 100

San Ramon, CA 94583

1-800-953-1388

info@febcp.com

Related Links

FEBC homepage

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/computer-induced-eye-strain-can-be-addressed-more-easily-with-vision-savings-from-febc-300630948.html

SOURCE Financial Education Benefits Center