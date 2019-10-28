Computer Instruments Announces the Virtual Concierge

ORLANDO, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer Instruments, Inc. (CI) today announced the availability of the Virtual Concierge on SkySwitch's industry-leading, channel-only white label platform for UCaaS and Contact Center environments. SkySwitch will market the Virtual Concierge service through their North American reseller network of MSPs, VARs, ISPs and WISPs.

The announcement was made at Vectors 2019 , SkySwitch's annual user group conference.

Virtual Concierge is an affordable and painless next step for everyone who operates a business and needs to have inbound calls initially handled without live person interaction. It provides a caller with a unified and cohesive experience through engagements with next-generation spoken natural language resources. Scalable to any size industry or company, public or private, Fortune 50 or SMB, it transforms the conversation using AI by assembling the caller's spoken requests with available resources. The Virtual Concierge unites accumulated intelligence to arrive at a heightened passage through next-gen consumer experiences and self-service transactions, including quality surveys, pay by credit card, ordering products, or directly requesting more information.

The Virtual Concierge enriches the caller experiences for industry staples like auto-attendant, can perform as a virtual agent, or act as a support triage technician. The Virtual Concierge also elevates existing business workflows and consumer Self-Service access by replacing limited and often complicated press a digit or say a word menu-driven processes with a simple, uncomplicated natural conversation.

"CI's Virtual Concierge provides a mobile-like experience for your company's communications. Just like Personal Intelligent Device Services do for the individual, the Virtual Concierge with AI does that for your company," said Chris Herring, CI President, and CEO. "It elevates the callers' experience with a technology that customers will adapt to quickly and easily. Virtually anyone who has access to dial tone can and will use this technology."

About Computer Instruments Inc. (CI)

CI Inc., is a leading software IVR manufacturer and application developer of Inbound, Outbound and Custom CTI Applications, IP Phone and Screen Pop Applications and mobility solutions for Cloud and Premise based contact centers. Founded in 1979, CI is focused on delivering solutions that will scale for clients of any size, reduce costs, increase profitability and enhance overall caller experience. With thousands of delighted clients, CI offers complete end to end solutions that can be purchased through our distributor or reseller network. CI is headquartered in Mission, KS and is recognized worldwide for innovative business applications and solutions, exceptional service and support. For more information please call 888-451-0851 or visit www.instruments.com or your local distributor or reseller.

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white-labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.

About Vectors 2019

Vectors 2019 is SkySwitch's annual user group conference developed to provide SkySwitch's customers with valuable training and content. Attendees can take advantage of networking opportunities with SkySwitch partners, resellers and industry experts while sharpening their skills and learning about the latest tech advancements in the UCaaS industry.

