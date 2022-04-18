Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America |Driven by Steep Learning Curve of CIM Software |Technavio

The potential growth difference for the computer integrated manufacturing market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 8.72 billion . To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The steep learning curve of CIM software is one of the key drivers supporting the computer integrated manufacturing market growth. Warranty management plays a major role in providing customer satisfaction and customer confidence. Certain aspects of warranty management, such as product recall, have a negative effect on the customer. The amount of product recalls in a year plays a significant role in determining the net profit of the company. The major solution for the reduction or elimination of product recalls is improved traceability the process of verifying the systems or products with the help of well-documented historical data. DM can be used for enhancing traceability in manufacturing processes. It provides detailed data regarding the list of operations performed using the parts and products made using these parts. Such steep learning of CIM software will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The is one of the key drivers supporting the computer integrated manufacturing market growth. Warranty management plays a major role in providing customer satisfaction and customer confidence. Certain aspects of warranty management, such as product recall, have a negative effect on the customer. The amount of product recalls in a year plays a significant role in determining the net profit of the company. The major solution for the reduction or elimination of product recalls is improved traceability the process of verifying the systems or products with the help of well-documented historical data. DM can be used for enhancing traceability in manufacturing processes. It provides detailed data regarding the list of operations performed using the parts and products made using these parts. Such steep learning of CIM software will drive market growth during the forecast period. Market Challenges - The need for improved traceability is one of the factors hindering the computer integrated manufacturing market growth. CAD, DM, and CAM software have a steep learning curve. End-users must implement training programs to train their employees for the use of this software, which is complex and involves many features. Professionals also need adequate training to implement any upgrades to the existing system. The high cost of CAD, DM, and CAM software, along with their high training cost, are the major factors that encourage smaller, budget-constrained companies to adopt counterfeit CAD, DM, and CAM solutions. Such adoption of counterfeit products is hindering the computer integrated manufacturing market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Download our FREE Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis:

The computer integrated manufacturing market report is segmented by Product (CAD, CAM, and DM) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The computer integrated manufacturing market share growth by the CAD segment will be significant for revenue generation. The global CAD market has witnessed the emergence of several innovative software. The development of ideas and the launch of new products have prompted companies to introduce changes such as improved documentation, the inclusion of new model templates, and enhanced support for mobile devices. Cloud-based CAD solutions such as Fusion 360 by Autodesk are gaining prominence in the global market. Thus, the use of 3D (3 Dimensional) printers for CAD design is expected to increase during the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The computer integrated manufacturing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Autodesk Inc.



Bentley Systems Inc.



BobCAD-CAM Inc.



CAD Schroer GmbH



Dassault Systemes SE



Graebert GmbH



HCL Technologies Ltd.



Hexagon AB



Makino Inc.



NTT DATA Corp.



PTC Inc.



Siemens AG



Tebis Technische Informationssysteme AG



ZWSOFTA Co. Ltd.



CNC Software LLC



IDW CAD/CAM Solutions



MecSoft Corp.



OPEN MIND Technologies AG



PTC Inc.



SolidCAM GmbH

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

The multefire market share is expected to increase by USD 1.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.55%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 1.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.55%. The rugged tablet market share is expected to increase by USD 307.39 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.29%. Download a free sample now!

Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.11 Performing market contribution North America at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., BobCAD-CAM Inc., CAD Schroer GmbH, Dassault Systemes SE, Graebert GmbH, HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexagon AB, Makino Inc., NTT DATA Corp., PTC Inc., Siemens AG, Tebis Technische Informationssysteme AG, ZWSOFTA Co. Ltd., CNC Software LLC, IDW CAD/CAM Solutions, MecSoft Corp., OPEN MIND Technologies AG, PTC Inc., and SolidCAM GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 CAD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 28: Chart on CAD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on CAD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on CAD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on CAD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 CAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on CAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on CAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on CAM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on CAM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 DM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on DM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on DM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on DM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on DM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Autodesk Inc.

Exhibit 93: Autodesk Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Autodesk Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Autodesk Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Autodesk Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Autodesk Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Bentley Systems Inc.

Exhibit 98: Bentley Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Bentley Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Bentley Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 CAD Schroer GmbH

Schroer GmbH Exhibit 101: CAD Schroer GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 102: CAD Schroer GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: CAD Schroer GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 CNC Software LLC

Exhibit 104: CNC Software LLC - Overview



Exhibit 105: CNC Software LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: CNC Software LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Dassault Systemes SE

Exhibit 107: Dassault Systemes SE - Overview



Exhibit 108: Dassault Systemes SE - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Dassault Systemes SE - Key news



Exhibit 110: Dassault Systemes SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Dassault Systemes SE - Segment focus

10.8 Graebert GmbH

Exhibit 112: Graebert GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 113: Graebert GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Graebert GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 Hexagon AB

Exhibit 115: Hexagon AB - Overview



Exhibit 116: Hexagon AB - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Hexagon AB - Key news



Exhibit 118: Hexagon AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Hexagon AB - Segment focus

10.10 Makino Inc.

Exhibit 120: Makino Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Makino Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Makino Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Makino Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 PTC Inc.

Exhibit 124: PTC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: PTC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: PTC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: PTC Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 128: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 131: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio