Computer Monitor Market size is set to grow by USD 22.83 bn from 2024-2028, rising demand for high-resolution displays to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global computer monitor market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.83 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Buy Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Monitor Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 22.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BenQ Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Exergen Corp., HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Micro Star International Co. Ltd., OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd., Razer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Corp., TPV Technology Co. Ltd., ViewSonic Corp., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The computer monitor market witnesses a significant shift towards curved displays, providing an immersive viewing experience and reducing eye strain. Devices like Dell's UltraSharp U3824DW offer expansive screens, stunning visuals, and extensive connectivity options, catering to creative professionals and power users. Key technologies include TFT-LCD, LED backlighting, USB-C, LVDS, and LCD, while sizes range from commercial to gaming monitors. Other electronic devices, such as smartphones, BenQ smart monitors, and Samsung Electronics, also utilize these technologies. The market encompasses various display types, including LED, OLED, and traditional CRT and plasma displays, and serves various sectors, including B2C enterprises and home-office activities.

Market Challenges

The computer monitor market faces growing environmental concerns, with consumers prioritizing eco-friendly solutions. Short monitor lifespans lead to a high turnover rate and improper disposal, releasing harmful substances. Manufacturers are urged to adopt sustainable practices, such as recycling programs and responsible disposal methods. Keywords: LVDS, LCD, CRT, OLED, size, LCD monitor, LED monitor, commercial, gaming, virtual gaming, LED displays, estimations, computer monitor, LED screens, smartphones, BenQ, LVDS, smart monitors, Thunderbolt G4 dock, Samsung Electronics, B2C enterprises, electronic devices, digital devices, entertainment, televisions, game consoles, smart speakers, communication, telephones, home-office activities, printers, copiers, user penetration, consumer spending, household number, consumer price index, S-curve function, trend smoothing, 5G penetration rate, current exchange rates. The UN estimates that 53 million metric tonnes of electronic waste are generated annually, emphasizing the need for industry action.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This computer monitor market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Consumer/commercial

1.2 Gaming

1.3 Others Type 2.1 LCD monitor

2.2 LED monitor

2.3 CRT

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Consumer/commercial- The computer monitor market is a significant output device segment in the global information technology industry. This market caters to both consumer and commercial sectors, encompassing a diverse range of monitors for gaming, multimedia, office work, and more. Factors driving market growth include increasing digitization, advancements in visual display technology such as TFT-LCD, LED backlighting, CCFL backlighting, Cathode-ray tube, Plasma display, OLED, and Size variants like LCD monitors and LED monitors. User penetration is influenced by consumer spending, household numbers, and the Consumer Price Index. The S-curve function and trend smoothing are used for estimations. Other technological advancements include 5G penetration rates, current exchange rates, and connectivity options like VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, LVDS, LCD, CRT, and OLED. Additionally, emerging technologies like Virtual gaming and LED displays are gaining traction in the market. The market also includes printers and copiers as ancillary devices, with sizes ranging from small PC monitors to large LED screens. Smartphones and other mobile devices are also impacting the market dynamics.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Computer Monitor Market encompasses a wide range of output devices designed for visual display in various applications. These devices, integral to home-office activities, include Circuitry and Casing housing advanced technologies such as TFT-LCD, LED backlighting, and CCFL backlighting. Monitors come in various forms, including Cathode-ray tubes and LED screens, catering to diverse user needs. Smart Monitors, featuring advanced connectivity options like Thunderbolt G4 dock, have gained significant user penetration. Brands like BenQ and Samsung Electronics lead the market, offering LVDS and Smart Monitors for entertainment, gaming, and communication purposes. Additionally, the market extends to televisions, game consoles, smart speakers, communication devices like telephones, and peripherals such as printers and copiers.

Market Research Overview

The Computer Monitor market is a significant segment of the global technology industry. Various types of monitors, including LCD, LED, and OLED displays, cater to diverse consumer preferences. The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for high-resolution displays, advancements in display technology, and the growing trend towards remote work and online learning. The market is competitive, with major players offering innovative features such as adjustable brightness and contrast, blue light reduction, and wide viewing angles. The market is expected to grow steadily, driven by increasing consumer disposable income and the continuous evolution of technology. The US market, in particular, is expected to show strong growth due to the high penetration of technology and the presence of major players. The market is also witnessing a shift towards larger screen sizes and higher refresh rates, as gamers and professionals seek to enhance their viewing experience. The market is expected to face challenges from the ongoing supply chain disruptions and the increasing competition from alternative display technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Consumer/commercial



Gaming



Others

Type

LCD Monitor



LED Monitor



CRT



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio