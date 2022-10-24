Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 8.13 Bn, 48% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The computer numerical control solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 8.13 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by end-user (automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, and others), solution (servo drives, servo motors, and controllers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market 2022-2026

Find a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

By end-user, the automotive segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The computer numerical control solutions market share growth in the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. In September 2021, Siemens unveiled the new-generation CNC system to produce electric drive housings for the BMW plant in Austria. The new-generation SINUMERIK ONE CNC system offers digital solutions to increase productivity in automobile manufacturing units. Thus, the growing demand for digital solutions in the automotive manufacturing industry is expected to significantly drive the demand for CNC solutions during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

By Geography, 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for the computer numerical control solutions market in APAC. Augmented manufacturing activities will facilitate the computer numerical control solutions market's growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to detailed information about each segment

Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market: Driver and Trend

The increased use of servo-based systems in industries is one of the key drivers supporting the computer numerical control (CNC) solutions market growth. CNC systems eliminate manual errors and reduce production time, thus enabling the consistent manufacture of reliable and precise final products. Using CNC machines, manufacturing processes can be carefully controlled and manipulated to maintain quality. Automation is a valuable resource when it comes to manufacturing large volumes of components or parts. However, it is not very useful for low-volume production where the tooling and operating costs can often outweigh the overall cost of the finished product. Thus, the incorporation of automation technology is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The application and integration of artificial intelligence and systems are one of the key computer numerical control (CNC) solutions market trends contributing to market growth. Vendors are integrating AI solutions in CNC machines for robotic applications. For instance, in December 2021, Siemens expanded its offering for the digital-native control platform, SINUMERIK ONE, and added the new numerical control unit (NCU) 1740 hardware that complements the existing NCUs 1750 and 1760, as well as the panel processing unit (PPU) 1740, thus expanding its use in modular machines. Due to the new software application, SINUMERIK ONE can also be used for robotic applications. This is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

In-Vehicle Computer System Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The in-vehicle computer system market is projected to grow by USD 2.34 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The in-vehicle computer system market share growth in the passenger vehicle segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market by Distribution Channel and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The ergonomic computer equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 808.61 million from 2020 to 2025. 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The ergonomic computer equipment market share growth by offline distribution will be significant during the forecast period.

Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Delta Electronics Inc., DMG MORI Co Ltd, DR JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, FANUC Corp., Haas Automation Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., KEBA AG, Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Minitech Machinery Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MONDRAGON Corp., NUM AG, Okuma Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sandvik AB, Siemens AG, SIEB and MEYER AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Solution



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Industrial Machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Solution - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Solution - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Solution



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Solution

6.3 Servo drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Servo drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Servo drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Servo drives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Servo drives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Servo motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Servo motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Servo motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Servo motors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Servo motors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Controllers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Controllers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Controllers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Controllers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Controllers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 DR JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH

Exhibit 115: DR JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 116: DR JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: DR JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH - Key offerings

11.4 FANUC Corp.

Exhibit 118: FANUC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: FANUC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings

11.5 KEBA AG

Exhibit 121: KEBA AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 122: KEBA AG - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 123: KEBA AG - Key offerings

11.6 Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 127: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 MONDRAGON Corp.

Exhibit 132: MONDRAGON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: MONDRAGON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: MONDRAGON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: MONDRAGON Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 NUM AG

Exhibit 136: NUM AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 137: NUM AG - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 138: NUM AG - Key offerings

11.10 Okuma Corp.

Exhibit 139: Okuma Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Okuma Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Okuma Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Okuma Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 143: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 144: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 146: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 148: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 149: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 151: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 156: Research methodology



Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 158: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio