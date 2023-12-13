Computer Peripherals Market Report 2022 - 2027: Exploring the Dynamic Landscape of growing SSDs preference and Market Trends

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world increasingly on the lookout for technological upgrades, the Computer Peripherals Market emerges as a beacon of smart solutions. According to Technavio's comprehensive report on the industry, the Global Computer Peripherals Market is forecasted to grow, estimated to reach an impressive USD 55.18 billion by 2027, escalating at a compelling CAGR of 7.68% from 2023. Request for sample report

Renowned as an industry-leading trend forecaster, Technavio recently gathered data and insights, unveiling a comprehensive analysis of evolving market dynamics and emerging trends within the realm of Computer Peripherals. One of the significant drivers steering this substantial growth is the growing preference for client SSDs. An SSD is a type of non-volatile storage device that uses an integrated circuit assembly as a memory for storing data. No rotating parts reduce the risk of failure and enable faster data transfer. There are two types of SSDs, enterprise SSDs and client SDDs. As the demand for thinner, lighter, and more advanced laptops increases, PC makers are focusing on developing laptops with integrated SSDs. They are also introducing new SSDs that are ideal for business PCs, laptops, and high-performance PCs.

Simultaneously, the increasing popularity of smart speakers marks a significant trend in this sphere. Audio content subscribers are rising across the world. Wireless speakers use radio frequency signals to stream content. Smart speakers, portable speakers, and Bluetooth speakers are more compact and take up less space than home theater speakers. Most portable devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips that allow speakers to stream content wirelessly. Get more insights into the market dynamics – buy the report now

However, challenges persist within the technology hardware, storage, and peripherals industry. Computer Peripherals often confront the increasing penetration of smartphones. The demand for smartphones is rising due to their portability. Growing investments in telecommunication network infrastructure are supporting the developments in high-performance network connectivity, which is growing the penetration of smartphones worldwide. Moreover, advanced processors and sensors are used for such functions. Sensors such as gyroscopes, accelerometers, proximity sensors, light sensors, barometers, and fingerprints are used to make these technologies work.

Printers stand out as a significant market segment, dominating the global Computer Peripherals market. The advertising and education sectors push the demand for this segment. This is due to the high demand for posters, books, and banners. Digi COPY, a reprographics firm, offers 3D printing and scanning services that are used by various customers. Their customer base includes fashion design firms and university students. For more details on the market segmentation, download the sample report now

Geographically, North America takes the lead, projected to contribute a substantial 47% to the market's growth. The US and Canada, with their robust manufacturer base, predominantly fuel this growth. Factors such as the increasing Internet penetration and data traffic are fueling the demand for PCs and PC peripherals from enterprises and end-user industries are pivotal drivers in this region.

The Computer Peripherals market, driven by increasing penetration of smartphones, growing preference for client SSDs, and regional market expansions, sets its sights on an exciting phase. With diverse market segments, evolving popularity, and a drive toward inclusive well-being, the industry charts a promising course, beckoning users worldwide to embark on holistic journeys that nourish both body and mind.

