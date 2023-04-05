"Computer, Reconcile the Bank Account": Shahrdar Enterprises' ChatBotCPA Boldly Goes Where No Accounting Software Has Gone Before

SHREVEPORT, La., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a world where, much like Captain Kirk asking the Star Trek computer to solve problems, you can simply request a solution from a software program. Laura Shahrdar, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with over forty years of experience and a graduate of LSU Shreveport with a BS in Accounting, and her husband, Keyvan Shahrdar, a graduate of LSUS with a Master's in Computer Science and a computer science adjunct professor with over 30 years of experience, have made this vision a reality in the accounting industry.

ChatBotCPA using natural language processing to find discrepancies in an account. ChatBotCPA reads financial data from clients' accounts and performs common analysis on it, such as reconciliation with internal book-keeping and materiality analysis.

In an innovative leap that would make Captain Kirk proud, ChatBotCPA is revolutionizing the world of accounting by streamlining the bank reconciliation process. ChatBotCPA, an AI-based program developed by Mr. Shahrdar that enables users to communicate through Microsoft Teams with accounting systems using natural language to reconcile bank accounts, retrieve transaction information from clients and their QuickBooks accounts, and more. Previously, Laura spent weeks manually gathering data and inputting it into QuickBooks before beginning the reconciliation process. However, with ChatBotCPA, she can now complete most reconciliations in under a day.

Laura is astounded by ChatBotCPA's capabilities: "I speak to it as if it were a person, and it reconciles bank accounts, finds discrepancies between QuickBooks and the bank account, and even properly categorizes each transaction before importing it into QuickBooks." She shares that the program quickly scanned a client's QuickBooks account and detected errors in categorization within just a minute.

Although the technology is a game-changer for Laura, she expresses concerns about its potential impact on the job market, fearing that the efficiency of ChatBotCPA could lead to massive layoffs in the industry.

Shahrdar Enteprises have already begun implementing ChatBotCPA in some of the largest CPA firms in the United States, providing them with a competitive advantage. While client confidentiality prevents the disclosure of specific firms, the natural language interface has received overwhelmingly positive feedback, particularly from internal accountants and auditing teams. They appreciate the ease of use, time-saving capabilities, and increased reliability of audits offered by the software.

To ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, Shahrdar Enterprises has incorporated encryption features to safeguard transaction data. However, ChatBotCPA is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Successful implementation requires collaboration between the client's internal IT department and Shahrdar Enterprises to integrate the software into existing systems seamlessly.

Interested parties seeking to learn more about ChatBotCPA or to integrate the software into their practices can contact Keyvan Shahrdar by phone at (318) 453-8082 or via email at [email protected].

About Laura Shahrdar

Laura Shahrdar is a Certified Public Accountant with over forty years of experience. She is dedicated to providing exceptional accounting services to her clients and continually seeks innovative solutions to improve efficiency and effectiveness in her work.

About Keyvan Shahrdar

Keyvan Shahrdar is a graduate and undergraduate adjunct professor of Computer Science at LSU Shreveport. With more than 30 years of experience, he specializes in Artificial Intelligence and has applied his expertise to revolutionize the accounting industry through the development of ChatBotCPA.

