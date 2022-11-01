Computer Servers Market Size to Grow by USD 45.12 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Focusing on Continuous Innovations - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The computer servers market size is expected to grow by USD 45.12 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing investments in the construction of hyperscale data centers are driving the computer servers market growth. However, factors such as security challenges may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Computer Servers Market: Vendor Landscape

The computer servers market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on continuous innovations to compete in the market. The market is witnessing intense competition due to the presence of several established vendors. Vendors are focusing on continuous innovations to maintain their market presence. Price wars among vendors have intensified the competition in the market. Significant growth opportunities, technological innovations, and partnerships will further intensify competition among vendors. An increase in M&A activities will create opportunities for vendors to expand their reach to gain new customers.

Computer Servers Market: Driver and Trend

The growing investments in the construction of hyperscale data centers will drive the market growth during the forecast period. An enterprise hyperscale data center is a facility that is owned and operated by an organization. Enterprises use cost-effective strategies such as the inclusion of more servers in data centers, which can help lower the initial costs of operations. Data center operators are expanding their operations across the world to enhance their capacities and keep up with the growth of cloud computing businesses. Thus, the increasing investments in data centers will augment the demand for computer servers, which, in turn, will propel the growth of the global computer servers market.

Technological advancements are a trend in the market. Various players are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions for computer servers. They are also focusing on launching servers with customized configurations and serving the requirements of end-user industries. Governments of developing countries such as India are supporting the development of new servers. Thus, the growing number of product offerings, technological advances, and the availability of lower-priced physical servers designed specifically for SMEs are contributing to the growth of the market.

Computer Servers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the computer servers market by end-user (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

North America will lead the computer servers market during the forecast period. The region is expected to register the highest incremental growth of 39% owing to factors such as the presence of various data centers and cloud service providers.

Computer Servers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 45.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadberry Data Systems LLC, Chenbro Micom Co. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hyper Scalers Pty Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., iXsystems Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Newegg, Super Micro Computer Inc., THINKMATE, and THOMAS KRENN AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

