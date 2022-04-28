Computer System Innovations Inc. Rebrands to Better Reflect Company Vision: Creative Tech Powerhouse and Trusted Advisors of iMIS EMS Solutions - 'Reimagine the Possibilities'

WHEATON, Ill., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer System Innovations, Inc. (CSI) unveiled a complete rebranding including a new website, new logo, and a new tagline. Refocusing on the company's tangible value proposition, CSI is a leading partner of not-for-profits, providing innovative solutions that allow their members and donors to make a greater impact in our world. CSI is the longest standing iMIS solution provider and is the developer of the most widely used product extensions for iMIS. CSI represents a group of tech creatives and business consultants who use new ideas and innovative approaches, helping not-for-profit organizations solve problems, while leveraging decades of forward-thinking technology and creative energy to help its clients optimize and achieve a diverse array of missions.

Whether you are just beginning your journey toward an AMS, or looking to take it to the next level, let CSI show you the true power behind iMIS. As a top-rated Association Management System, iMIS offers unparalleled scalability, flexibility, and performance.

"We chose the iconic light bulb shape as our new logo for a variety of reasons," said Doug Morris, Founder and Chief Product Officer. "This shape conveys creativity, innovation, ideas, and illumination, as the multi-colored circles extending beyond the border suggest outside-of-the-box thinking. The whole design suggests technology and data, and when combined with the tagline, tells a complete story that has been 30 years in the making. For over three decades we have leveraged modern technology and innovative approaches to help our clients reimagine what is possible when they optimize their organization."

CSI: Making a Difference

CSI helps companies achieve their missions by reviewing goals, evaluating options for streamlining processes and communication, and implementing tech solutions that save time and money. CSI works with people across a wide spectrum of Association Management System experiences – from those just beginning, to experienced professionals who need collaborative support. And CSI offers unparalleled scalability and flexibility by offering a variety of iMIS product extensions to improve organization performance including:

iMIS Data Management Suite: A powerhouse and one-stop shop for everything needed to manage data. Whether building a Cloud Migration Strategy and needing to replace stored procedures and bulk updates, or for new iMIS EMS clients simply looking for efficient ways to manage data in iMIS EMS, this suite is a necessity.

A powerhouse and one-stop shop for everything needed to manage data. Whether building a Cloud Migration Strategy and needing to replace stored procedures and bulk updates, or for new iMIS EMS clients simply looking for efficient ways to manage data in iMIS EMS, this suite is a necessity. Text Manager: Modern, mobile communication that is sustainable and simple to use with iMIS recipient lists, scheduled and recurring texts, merging iMIS data in texts, and more.

Modern, mobile communication that is sustainable and simple to use with iMIS recipient lists, scheduled and recurring texts, merging iMIS data in texts, and more. iTransfer + Cloud SSO: Two award-winning customer favorites pair to open up endless integration possibilities with iMIS. iDMS iTransfer automates sending and receiving data much faster and easier than ever before. Export and send data to 3rd parties including LMS solutions, Certifying Boards, and Fulfillment Houses. Webhook functionality allows 3rd parties to write back to iMIS. Coupled with the most powerful Single Sign On for iMIS (SAML and OAuth 2.0) users have a single username and password to remember for all interconnected systems. This one-two punch has been used for countless integrations.

"Regardless of the software our clients choose, what is most important to us is creating products that help streamline change in not-for-profit organizations," said Doug Morris. "And by change, we mean more than just the products. We help transform the working environment of the organizations themselves because, ultimately, we want the people involved to get the job done in a way that makes them happy. It's one of the main reasons we are so proud of our customer service awards, and why we continue to offer Consulting Services as a key complement to all of our product offerings. User satisfaction really matters to us."

CSI: Consulting Services That Drive Value

CSI embodies the core values of Accountability, Curiosity, Empathy, Humility, and Trust when serving not-for-profit organizations. CSI integrates client missions, advancing those missions at the forefront of everything they do with talented consultants, project managers, developers, designers, and visionaries who drive tangible value with services like:

iMIS Consulting: Whether embarking on a new implementation and needing an implementation partner, or transitioning to iMIS EMS and needing a proven methodology, or simply looking for a health check of a current iMIS configuration.

Whether embarking on a new implementation and needing an implementation partner, or transitioning to iMIS EMS and needing a proven methodology, or simply looking for a health check of a current iMIS configuration. Website Development: Whether planning a website facelift, evaluating a third-party Content Management System, or wishing to add more functionality to an existing website, CSI has CSI has helped numerous clients with their website initiatives.

Whether planning a website facelift, evaluating a third-party Content Management System, or wishing to add more functionality to an existing website, CSI has CSI has helped numerous clients with their website initiatives. Training and Learning Development: CSI evaluates existing solutions in the marketplace and makes fit-for-purpose recommendations, then fills the gaps with tailored training designed to give clients a world-class learning experience.

"CSI is well known in the iMIS Community for its superior products, but we are less known for our Consulting Services. Yet, this is where we excel," said Bill Boehner, President and Chief Customer Officer. "With a unique client engagement model, a deep talent bench, exceptional client service, and over 100 years of combined iMIS experience, CSI is well positioned to help organizations optimize their investment in technology and iMIS. Seeing organizations benefit from a partnership with CSI is what motivates us to continue our relentless pursuit of innovation."

For the latest products, iMIS tips, and up-to-the-minute industry news, follow CSI on social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Media Contact:

Dina Wasmer, CMO

[email protected]

410-366-9479 x101

SOURCE Computer System Innovations Inc.